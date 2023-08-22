Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Friday stopped by the struggling lemonade stand of Grayson Roberts, a 9-year-old fan and fellow drummer who is blind. But Barker didn't stop with the cameo appearance at the Dream Factory social space in Los Angeles. He gave Grayson a set of drumsticks, donated a hefty amount of money, and even played the drums while the little boy sang. "THANK YOU Travis for taking a break ... to come to stop by my lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!!" read Grayson's Instagram post commemorating the occasion. "It was SO amazing." "Everyone was shocked Travis Barker was there," Entertainment Tonight was told by someone in attendance. "It was a huge inspiration for Grayson." Barker reportedly learned of the lemonade stand through social media star and Dream Factory founder Charlie Rocket, who shared with his followers that Grayson was struggling to get customers earlier last week. Despite short notice and a previous work obligation, the musician prioritized the visit, a source told ET.

Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down. Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of "Mario Ambassador," traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices. "It's been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him," Nintendo said in a statement. In addition to being the original voice of Mario, he's also voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi in the video games. While he did not voice Mario in the recent movie, he did have a small role as Mario's dad. In a question-and-answer session at a Canadian gaming and comics expo two years ago, Martinet told the audience ,"I want to voice Mario until I drop dead" in response to a fan's question, according to gaming blog The Game Crater. But he added "if someday I think I am no longer capable of doing it, I will tell Nintendo to look into finding someone else." Nintendo did not say why Martinet is stepping down or who would replace him as Mario's voice.