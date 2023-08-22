New LB standard for Hogs is depth

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' linebacker situation for several years running could have been summed up fairly accurately by misappropriating a line from the movie "Blazing Saddles."

"Depth? We don't need no stinking depth."

The Razorbacks have gone with mostly three primary linebackers dating back several years, particularly since their base scheme started featuring two linebackers to better combat Spread offenses.

For a couple of years, Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool took almost all the reps at the spot. Then Pool, Drew Sanders and Chris "Pooh" Paul did the duties last season.

However, through the aid of the transfer portal and strong recruiting, this season new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Travis Williams might trot out the longest roster the spot has seen in years.

The shift to a deeper linebacking corps actually started late last season, when Paul started the final two games in place of Pool and pushed his tackle total to 62, good for fifth on the team. True freshman Jordan Crook joined him in the starting unit for the Hogs' 55-53 triple-overtime win over Kansas at the Liberty Bowl.

Now Paul, Crook and transfers Antonio Grier (who went through spring drills) and Jaheim Thomas (who did not go through spring) are seemingly in the first wave of linebackers. Freshman Brad Spence, Alex Sanford and Carson Dean have also impressed during training camp.

Spence got some hype from Coach Sam Pittman last week when he mentioned the 6-2, 237-pounder was making plays all over the field. Then Spence took it to another level by flashing on the football program's highlight reel from Saturday's scrimmage with a huge hit on tailback Raheim Sanders, who was announced as a preseason second-team Associated PRess All-American on Monday, that dropped the 242-pounder in his tracks while also sending Spence ricocheting off.

Williams summed up his thoughts on the group when asked about the trio of Paul, Crook and Grier, who held the top spots most of spring.

"We need everybody in that room," Williams said. "We talk in the terms of we don't have starters, we have standards. If you uphold the standard, you will play. All of those guys work well together. I'm proud of all three."

As fate would have it, Paul and Grier have been sidelined and/or slowed recently by relatively minor injuries.

That allowed Crook and Thomas, a transfer from Cincinnati who was injured through the spring, to take a heavy ration of reps with the starting unit.

"Just coming off the bowl game, starting, that was definitely a confidence booster," said Crook, a 6-0, 220-pounder from Duncanville, Texas. "I just feel like it put me in a good position, and honestly I've been taking every opportunity every day and just coming in and trying to approach it like a pro. Like my coaches have been telling me, don't give up any opportunities, have fun and just control what I can control and take it from there."

Williams described Crook as a true leader.

"He's a warrior," Williams said. "I love the kid. In the workouts when they're racing or doing sprints, he's always trying to be first. He wants to lead. He has that 'Mike' linebacker mentality that you want on your team. We see all of those guys ... like Crook is a starter for us. Pooh is a starter for us. Antonio is a starter. Jaheim is a starter. Those guys are going to play, even the freshmen."

Thomas had not played in real action since Cincinnati's bowl game last December when he ran out with the starters for the Hogs' first scrimmage of camp.

"It just really was about being back out there and getting a feel for the game," Thomas said. "I feel like once that kicked in, I was able to make plays and be with my teammates and have a good defensive scheme going out for the scrimmage. That really helped me. I feel like it helped my confidence also coming back into the game."

Williams said the live reps were very necessary for Thomas in rapidly learning the new schemes.

"We went in with the mindset to get him a lot of reps just to see if he could work the rust off or whatever you want to say," Williams said. "He did a really good job. He's doing a good job. Very smart, very detailed, takes a lot of notes. I'm happy he's with us."

Paul returned to practice from an MCL knee issue last week and spoke to members of the media Friday along with Crook and Thomas, an indication he's close to returning since Coach Sam Pittman generally does not allow injured players to do interviews. Though Paul did not participate in the second preseason scrimmage Saturday, he's been keeping a close tab on the group, particularly the young ones new to the system.

"Those guys have been doing a great job, just picking up the schemes and things of that nature," Paul said. "But the thing I like about them is nothing's really setting them back. As a freshman you come in and people are timid, things of that nature. They're trying to translate from high school to college.

"But the thing I like, especially like with Brad Spence and Carson Dean and guys like that, is those guys, it didn't take no time for it to translate over.

"Like Brad Spence, he's a big dude and the thing I like about him is his physicality and the way he gets to the ball. Those guys, they're going to provide depth for us, but it's also helpful for the team because they know just as much as we do."

Williams also touted Spence, saying, "He has a physical presence. He comes in and ... he looks like he's a sophomore or junior in college. He has heavy hands and does a really good job striking. Has really good change of direction, and he has really good speed. He's learning the system. So the sky is the limit for him.

Grier has 238 tackles in parts of five seasons at South Florida. Thomas had 95 tackles in parts of three seasons at Cincinnati.

"The thing about Grier, he's older than all of us, but he didn't come in trying to step on no toes," Crook said. "It's been like a collaboration, not so much a competition. Everybody's been working together. It's been fun. Everybody's been soaking up game from each other. I think it's made us closer overall."