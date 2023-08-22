



Developer planning 3

Bentonville projects

Bentonville-based Newell Development has begun construction on one project and expects to break ground on two more this year, the real estate firm said recently.

Combined, the three projects are valued at more than $100 million, according to a news release. All the projects are in Bentonville, close to the Razorback Greenway and combined will add more than 500 residential units to the area.

Newell Development broke ground on Coler Crossing, a 60-unit walk-up apartment complex at N. Walton Boulevard and Third Street last month. In October, plans are to break ground on Main and A, a 221-unit mixed-use development located along SW A Street and Main Street, adjacent to 14th Street. By the end of they year, in partnership with Elevate Commercial Investment Group, Newell is expected to begin work on Midcity Commons, a 236-unit mixed use property at SE 28th Street and John Rollow Drive.

"We're inspired by our investments in Bentonville and across our region, especially when we see our residents leading active lifestyles ... walking, biking, and gathering with friends outdoors," Jake Newell, founder and chief executive officer of Newell Development, said in a statement. "Our new developments are no exception as we continue to weave these spaces with the fabric of our growing workforce and adding greater access and quality of life."

-- John Magsam

Windstream offers

broadband review

Windstream Holdings Inc. is offering broadband customers a free evaluation to help deliver the highest-quality wireless signal strength in their homes.

The service, available through the company's Kinetic's operating unit, includes an in-home wireless signal checkup and recommendations that optimize coverage areas. Kinetic will examine a home's wireless connection speeds and identify the prime equipment locations.

"With our exclusive, Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up service, you get wall-to-wall coverage that we stand behind," said Clay Fisher, Kinetic chief marketing officer. "We also make sure that all connected devices operate with the greatest speed and efficiency."

Kinetic said the service is part of its $2 billion capital investment to upgrade fiber broadband across the 18 states it serves.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index closes

4.77 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 859.67, down 4.77.

"The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed higher on Monday despite Treasury yields hitting their highest levels not seen in over a decade," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



