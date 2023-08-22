Northwest Arkansas takes four of six at Corpus Christi on recent road trip

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas Naturals manager Tommy Shields said over the weekend it's still a little early to be talking playoffs, but there's now less than four weeks left in the regular season.

"I think they know what is at stake," Shields said. "We just got to take care of our own business and play good baseball, compete every night. As we get closer, if we play well enough, we'll be in it. If we don't play well enough, we won't be in it."

The Naturals (23-21 in the second half) are a half-game behind Texas League North Division leader Wichita in the second-half standings, but open a string of 12 games at home today against Tulsa (17-27) and Springfield (21-24). They have 25 games remaining, which includes finishing a suspended game from July 9 in the final series of the season. Northwest Arkansas leads 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth in the suspended game.

Northwest Arkansas will play 12 games in 13 days at home, hosting Tulsa and Springfield from today through Sept. 3. The Naturals finish the season traveling to Frisco for six games and close the regular season by hosting Arkansas for six games plus finishing the suspended game.

Shields acknowledges that learning how to win is part of the development process in minor league baseball. Northwest Arkansas is coming off taking four of six at Corpus Christi.

"It's not easy to win, so you've got to learn how to do it" Shields said. "So you better learn how to win in the minor leagues.

"You always talk about getting players better and to the big leagues, but part of getting players better and finishing off a player's development is learning how to win and learning how to play as a team. You can't go through the whole development process not caring about winning and then get to the big leagues and the only thing that matters is winning.

"Make the right play and move runners when they need to be moved, so that when you go to the big leagues you know how to do it. Driving runners in from third with less than 2 outs, playing good defense and throwing to the right base, hitting the cut-off man -- all that stuff leads to winning baseball. It leads to fundamentally sound baseball and that's what you want to create on any team, but especially in the big leagues."

There were several roster moves made a couple of weeks ago, which included four players promoted from High-A Quad Cities to the Naturals.

Pitcher Tyson Guerrero and third baseman Cayden Wallace, a former Arkansas Razorback from Greenbrier, are a couple newcomers who have fit in nicely.

"I think they're doing a good job [meshing with the group]," Shields said. "I think the kids are competing well with each other, rooting for each other. I think they fit in really well. Cayden Wallace is doing a great job. He plays a great third base. He's getting some big hits for us, and Javier Vaz is getting some big hits for us."

Outfielder Gavin Cross, the ninth pick in the 2022 draft, was also among the group promoted two weeks. But he was recently put on the injured list. Shields didn't have an update on his condition over the weekend.

Shields said outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has been a "steady eddie" in the middle of the lineup, while Tyler Tolbert, Diego Hernandez and Peyton Wilson have kick-started things at top.

Tolbert's 42 stolen bases is tied for third in the league and just two behind the co-leaders. Bonifacio has 19 homers and 73 RBI, ranking among the top 10 in the league in both categories.

"I think when those guys are cookin', it makes everyone better at the top," Shields said.

On the pitching side, Chandler Champlain has made nine starts in Northwest Arkansas and has been solid, going 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA. Guerrero is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in two starts with the Naturals thus far.