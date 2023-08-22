100 years ago

Aug. 22, 1923

OZARK -- Franklin County farmers today renewed their war against the government dipping program by dynamiting another vat at Alix. This was the seventh vat to be destroyed since Sunday. No arrests in connection with the latest affair have been made, although six men will be given a preliminary hearing today in connection with the first wreckage of vats. ...The farmers object to leaving their work every 14 days to dip cattle on the ground that the stock is tick free. Farmers are aroused and seem determined to resist the efforts if the Department of Agriculture to enforce its program.

50 years ago

Aug. 22, 1973

FORT SMITH -- A Texas couple, Wiley and Elva Medart, filed a lawsuit against six defendants in Federal District Court here Tuesday, alleging that an explosion in a Mountainberg (Crawford County) restroom injured them. Defendants in the action are Fred Morgan and Morris Teague, both of Mountainburg; the Butane Gas Company of Crawford County; the Dover Corporation of Delaware; and the Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., of New York. Mr. and Mrs. Medart allege that, on October 5, 1970 they used restrooms in a service station owned by Teague and operated by Morgan, and shortly after they entered the restrooms, "there was an explosion in the men's restroom that was so violent that it caused injuries to Mrs. Medart in the adjoining women's restroom."

25 years ago

Aug. 22, 1998

EL DORADO -- Two game rooms that offered adults an opportunity to play casino-style machines in El Dorado closed voluntarily and will not reopen, Police Chief Don Tate said. Tate said police determined through observation, including undercover work, that the businesses are illegal under Arkansas anti-gambling laws. He said the request for the businesses to cease operation was made after consulting with the department's legal advisers. ... Such businesses are operated by Texas-based companies and have proliferated in south Arkansas in recent months, Tate said. He said he had "advised other jurisdictions" about some operations in their area. Tate said he believed the operators of the game rooms were trying to see if they could "circumvent the law."

10 years ago

Aug. 22, 2013

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Federal authorities have arrested at least 68 people and were seeking seven more Wednesday in a multimillion-dollar Social Security fraud case in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, which they say has one of the highest rates of fraud regarding federal disability benefits. Those charged include three doctors and 71 Social Security claimants accused of receiving more than $2 million in disability-benefit payments. But the biggest haul reportedly went to a former Social Security worker accused of taking $2.5 million while directing claimants to doctors who would file false claims. "There has never been a case like this in the history of the Social Security Administration," said U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez. "If this fraudulent activity hadn't been stopped, the government would have lost more than $35 million."