Phi Beta Sigma donates to Southwood Elementary

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. donates school supplies Thursday to Southwood Elementary School in the Pine Bluff School District. Participants included Charles Bruce (from left), Carson Fields, Vice Principal David Sims, Thomas Gathen, Principal Paula Watson, George Stepps, Ronald Laurent and Kevin Harris. Several members of Gamma Psi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma were present for the event. The fraternity adopted Southwood and provides various services for the school throughout the school year, according to a news release. (Special to The Commercial)

Special to The Commercial