Phillies win behind Harper’s inside-the-park HR





PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park home run, three Philadelphia teammates went deep and Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings to lead the Phillies to a 10-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night in a matchup of teams leading the National League wild-card race.

Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Phillies, who moved three games ahead of the Giants in the wild-card standings.

"That's a big first game of the first series," Harper said. "That's a good team over there, and we're fighting for that [No. 1] spot."

Harper electrified the crowd of 36,274 in the fifth inning. His drive off Sean Hjelle caromed hard off the high wall in left-center. When center fielder Wade Meckler finally chased down the ball in right-center, he twice failed to pick it up before throwing it toward home. It likely would've taken a perfect toss and relay to nab the speedy Harper.

"I saw J-Roll [Jimmy Rollins] do it, I saw [Chase] Utley do it a couple of times," Harper said. "To be part of that is pretty cool."

It was Harper's 10th homer of the season and 295th career shot for the two-time NL MVP, whose power stroke has been returning the last two months after offseason Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He also hit an inside-the-park homer in Philadelphia on July 27, 2021.

"Any time you hit a ball out that way you run as hard as you can just in case," he said. "Pretty cool."

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, who have lost 4 of 5 and 11 of 15.

"Don't want to dwell on one [game], particularly one that didn't go well," Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said. "I don't think there's much to look back on, other than we probably don't want to do it in the same way again in the next couple of games."

San Francisco began play 1 1/2 games ahead of three fourth-placed teams in the race for wild-card spots. Arizona, Cincinnati and Miami entered Monday chasing a playoff spot with 64-61 marks.

Nola (11-8) was hit hard early before settling down. He wound up allowing 2 runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts and a walk.

Harper's homer gave the Phillies a 6-2 lead, and they broke the game open with four runs in the seventh on Johan Rojas' two-run triple and Schwarber's two-run shot, a 444-foot drive to the second deck in right field. It was the 33rd homer of the season for Schwarber, who led the NL in homers last season with 46.

METS 10, BRAVES 4 DJ Stewart, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor homered as visiting New York won for the seventh time in nine games, beating the first-place Braves despite two homers by Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna.

PIRATES 11, CARDINALS 1 Joshua Palacios hit a three-run home run and had a career-high five RBI to help host Pittsburgh beat St. Louis, sending the last-place Cardinals to their fifth loss in six games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 14, WHITE SOX 2 Cal Raleigh homered twice and drove in six runs, and Seattle beat host Chicago for its seventh straight victory. Seattle used a fast start to improve to 32-13 since July 1. Luis Castillo (10-7) pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his third consecutive win.

ASTROS 9, RED SOX 4 Chas McCormick homered twice and had four RBI to lead host Houston over Boston. The Astros bounced back after a three-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Houston opened its four-game series with a victory over Boston, which was coming off a sweep of the New York Yankees. Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer off Cristian Javier (9-2) in the first to put the Red Sox up early. But Houston quickly jumped on James Paxton (7-4) to erase the deficit. Yordan Alvarez drove in a run in the bottom of the first and the Astros scored three in the second to go on top 4-3.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 7, TIGERS 6 Yan Gomes and Nick Madrigal hit doubles in the ninth inning and Chicago held on to beat host Detroit.



