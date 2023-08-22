Pittman kicks off Touchdown Club's 19th year

LITTLE ROCK — In its 19th year of existence, the Little Rock Touchdown Club is as strong as it’s ever been — that was evident as a sea of red poured into the DoubleTree hotel in Little Rock on Tuesday morning for its first meeting of the year.

The crowd’s at the LRTDC have grown year over year, evidenced by the claustrophobic images of its first meeting of 45 members displayed on screens on either side of center stage.

With Gov. Sarah Sanders, multiple former Razorbacks and a record-setting 545 members in attendance, the crowd rose to its feet as the man of the hour made his way to the front.

As has become tradition, University of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was in attendance to kick off the fall.

He was welcomed by a six-pack of beer from Arkansas’ own Flyway Brewing as a platter of Popeyes fried chicken — a callback to his recent appearance on ESPN’s "Marty & McGee."

Pittman’s speech began with mentions of his arrival at Arkansas and a job interview with legendary Pittsburgh and Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill that he’s still waiting for a call back on. Sherrill will speak at the LRTDC on Oct. 16.

“He said at the end of the interview, ‘Hey, I’m going to get back with you by the weekend.’ That was in 2003. I think maybe this weekend he’ll call me,” Pittman said with a smile.

The conversation quickly segued to how important central Arkansas is to his program.

“This has been a fruitful home for us,” Pittman said. “We want to stay in the state. We want to recruit high school players.”

Arkansas will host Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Pittman said games like that in the central part of the state is what he believes makes the Razorbacks’ support so strong.

“We’re excited to get over to Little Rock, too, here in [11] days to play Western Carolina,” he said. “Man, we hope we can get a big crowd. We hope it’s loud.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know enough about [the tradition of Arkansas]. I can’t sit up here and act like I know more than you do about the history of Arkansas. But I do think the passion for Arkansas has something to do with the fact that the university was willing to travel to the central part of the state to play football games.”

Pittman touched multiple times on the effects the transfer portal had on this program this past offseason. The Razorbacks brought in 38 new players between all the different recruiting avenues. Pittman said he expects nine or 10 portal signees to start next week.

“ I think we hit on almost every one of the portal guys, and I’m talking about character, about athleticism, and things of that nature,” he said, “Brian Overton did a great job, our personnel department in evaluating [the players]. And then our coaches did a great job. We had a portal guy come in at every position but running back. I don’t think anybody in here would bring a portal guy in at running back just to sit the bench.”

Arkansas’ SEC road schedule includes LSU, Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss. It also plays Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as a part of a four-week span of games outside the state. Pittman said he’s especially excited for that stretch of the season.

“That’s what you signed up for, isn’t it?” Pittman said.