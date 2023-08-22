ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Potts Inn Museum offers history of boarding house, its founders





POTTSVILLE -- A rusty bathtub displayed in the kitchen at Potts Inn Museum suggests the rough-and-tumble amenities faced by overnight guests at the lodging that opened in 1858 on the Butterfield Overland Trail.

The tub would be filled with clean hot water just once a day. The first inn guest to bathe would pay the most for priority scrubbing. The price would go down for each succeeding bather as the water got colder and dirtier. The last one in would have to empty the tub.

Rumbling along to such rustic stops in a stagecoach drawn by horses (and occasionally mules) was the fastest way for people to make a long trip in the years before the Civil War began in 1861.

Passengers would stay at places like Potts Inn on the Butterfield route, which continued 2,000 miles west to San Francisco. That history is among the themes in the half-dozen buildings at the museum, 70 miles northwest of Little Rock.

The two-story main structure, in Classic Revival style capped with an attic, operated as an inn for only three years. But Potts family descendants lived here until 1970, when the property was sold to the Pope County Historical Foundation.

Early Pope County settler Kirkbride Potts built the inn, his family's second home in the area. He'd migrated to the Arkansas River Valley in 1828 from Pennsylvania with two families of slaves, whose men did most of the construction work on both buildings. His marriage to Arkansan Pamela Logan produced 11 children.

Visitors learn from their informative guide that Potts also served as postmaster for the fledgling community. The postal desk, with its dozen mail slots, occupies the 12-foot-wide central hallway of the building. Artifacts in the ladies' parlor include the original family Bible and an oil-lamp chandelier dating to 1858. The family's daughters were married in the parlor, where funerals took place as well.

During the inn's three years, each of the four upstairs bedrooms contained four double beds, which could accommodate eight people, for a total of 32 paying guests. When the inn was full, the Potts children might be relegated to sleep in the stuffy attic.

In one nearby log cabin, the First Ladies Doll Museum portrays the wives of all U.S. presidents and Arkansas governors in their inaugural gowns. The exhibit of governors' spouses awaits its first male effigy, a Bryan Sanders doll.

One more doll shows up in another cabin housing the Hat Museum. The figure represents the late Willie Oates, onetime University of Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleader and state legislator, known as "the Hat Lady" for her array of flamboyant headwear.

Many of the vintage hats were designed by William McLean. A milliner originally from Clarksville, he went to New York and made hats in the 1920s for such luminaries as President Calvin Coolidge's wife and Queen Marie of Romania. Also on display are shoes and other clothing including a 19th-century corset.

The former Potts Inn smokehouse contains the Doctor's Museum, displaying medical gear used by a town physician a century ago. A barn stores an Avery tractor built in 1926 and other vintage farm gear. Work is going on to improve the structure of some buildings.

A prized tree on the property is identified as a bois d'arc, sometimes known as Osage orange, hedge apple or bow wood. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division has determined that the tree started growing here around 1790, predating the pioneer presence of Kirkbride Potts.

This antique tub was used for morning baths by guests at Potts Inn. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)



All 11 children of Kirkbride and Pamela Potts rode in this baby carriage. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)



The kitchen at Potts Inn occupied a separate building because of fire danger. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)







Potts Inn Museum

Address: 15 Second St., Pottsville

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

Admission: $5 for adults, $2 for children

Info: (479) 968-8369; pottsinnmuseum.com







