PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fayetteville picks up season-opening sweep at Greenwood





GREENWOOD -- Being the lone returning starter after Fayetteville graduated 14 seniors last year, expectations were high for senior Regan Harp entering the season. She hasn't backed down from that and it showed in the first match of the season.

Harp earned kills early and often for Fayetteville, leading the Lady Bulldogs with a team-high 17. That effort helped Fayetteville claim a 3-0 ( 25-21, 25-22, 25-21) victory against Greenwood.

"Since I have been on this team for four years now, my mindset is I want to be the one who starts the game and puts the ball down when we can't do that," Harp said. "I want to be the go-to person and be on for my teammates."

It was a performance that didn't go unnoticed by her coach.

"She is a kid that is a four-year starter for us, and it showed," Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said. "She had a very good year last year and can set the tone for us. She is someone we have confidence in to get the ball down. She can handle it all on offense and on defense. She does it all for us and is stepping into a bigger role. I'm excited for her chance to be a leader for us as a senior."

Harp, who had 223 kills, 28 aces and 106 digs last season, wasn't the only player to step up on offense for Fayetteville. Ella Bryan finished with 15 kills and provided critical points for Fayetteville, which had to come from behind in all three sets.

"She played like a veteran in spots we really needed her," Phelan said. "There were moments we needed someone to take an aggressive swing, and she didn't back down at all. That's what you want from her position. I thought she did a very nice job."

Fayetteville took the first set 25-21. Greenwood held an early 7-5 lead with an ace from Carsyn Holland. But Fayetteville used a scoring stretch after that to build a 14-11 lead and take control.

Greenwood built a commanding 16-9 advantage in the second set, but Fayetteville found a way to rally to win it 25-22. Fayetteville used a 9-0 run to take a 18-16 lead. Harp had two aces during the come-from-behind effort.

Greenwood (0-1) again got out to an early lead with a 9-5 edge in the third set. Fayetteville then used runs of 6-0, 4-0 and 5-0 to grab a 20-13 lead and didn't look back, finishing the match strong.

"There were some nice moments," Greenwood Coach Jennifer Golden said. "We had a pretty good lead in the second set, but we got caught in a rotation we couldn't get out of. That got us in the third set as well. We have a lot of things to work on. But overall, there were plenty of good things."

Greenwood was led by a team-high 16 kills from senior Myia McCoy.

Fayetteville (1-0) now hasn't lost to an in-state team in 672 days dating back to the 2021 season. Despite plenty of uncertainty and the team still figuring things out, Phelan said she was very proud of the effort on the road to open the season.

"I thought for a young team they played pretty mature," Phelan said. "It wasn't always perfect, but they maintained some composure and kept chipping away. For as little as they have played together on this stage, they were really together on the road. It's still early, but this was a really nice start. We are making progress."



