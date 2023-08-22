Simmons passes each eye test at LB

To say University of Arkansas linebacker commitment Wyatt Simmons' highlight film is impressive, is an understatement.

Simmons, 6-3, 215 pounds, of Harding Academy in Searcy, has a high level of suddenness and closing speed while also being a very physical at the point of contact.

His video is loaded with eye-opening plays, but one in particular one stands out to Wildcats Coach Neil Evans.

"To me, probably one of his biggest highlights he has is last year against Valley View. Their quarterback breaks out for a long run and he's [Simmons] a little bit out of position and the quarterback gets the edge," Evans said. "If you watch the first two or three seconds of the play, you're like, 'This kid is scoring.' He [Simmons] comes from out of nowhere and just passing people. ... [It] indicates high motor, big-time effort, but it also indicates top end speed.

"I think there are a lot of people who are track-fast and then there are people that are football-fast. He's football-fast."

Simmons chose Arkansas over scholarships offers from Southern Cal, Texas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Miami, Auburn, Clemson, Illinois, Mississippi State and other programs Saturday.

ESPN rates Simmons a 3-star recruit and the No. 13 inside linebacker in the nation. He had 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception and 2 recovered fumbles for the Wildcats as a junior and also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown, and had 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I think one of his biggest upsides is his ability to cover very well," Evans said. "That's something that probably that showed up in the spring but that not everybody got to see on highlights. Most of his highlights were making plays in the running game, but I think when coaches came and got their eyes on him in the spring, his mobility, his range, his ability to get to full speed at the top of the coverage really, really shines."

Evans also said he sees Simmons being able to add weight with ease at the next level.

"He has an unbelievable frame to grow into," Evans said. "He has the frame to truly to carry 235, 240."

Simmons, who is the son of Harding University Coach Paul Simmons, took official visits to Arkansas, Auburn and Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas and Stanford wanted him to officially visit their campuses, but he was unable because of attending a church camp.

While visiting the school in the spring, college coaches said Simmons had similar traits to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

"Most of the guys who have come through have compared him to Vander Esch," Evans said. "I'm not going on record saying he can play for the Cowboys, but that has been who they have said. Very, very first step fast. Very, very violent upon getting there. Their stances are the same, they bend the same, they look the same in coverage. That comparison was made a tremendous amount [of times]."

Former Seattle Seahawk safety Kam Chancellor, a four-time Pro Bowler, was also mentioned by college coaches when mentioning similarities to Simmons.

"There were a lot of people that kind of made a comparison to like Kam Chancellor," Evans said. "I have to be careful in saying this, but he's so versatile he could go from defensive end to safety. His skill set is so unique."

