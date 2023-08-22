Teen arrested in shooting that killed one person, injured another in southwest Little Rock

Little Rock police on last week arrested a teenager who faces a capital murder charge after authorities say he shot two people, killing one of them, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Devin Bullock, 17, of Little Rock at the 12th Street Police Substation around noon Thursday, the arrest report states.

Although the report does not directly identify the victim or location of the killing Bullock is accused in, a report number on the document matches the one assigned to the incident report on the Aug. 12 shooting death of Darrin Williams, 16, who died of his wounds at 3 Richsmith Circle in Little Rock after he was shot in the early morning hours, authorities said at the time.

Court records showing the charges filed against Bullock — capital murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery — include the same report number.

The description police gave of the homicide included a second unnamed juvenile who was wounded, and the arrest report states that another victim was seriously injured in the shooting.