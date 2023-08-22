TikToker from Fayetteville arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was arrested Friday in connection with possessing child pornography.

Kristopher Westbrook, 38, was being held Monday on $25,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center.

He was arrested Friday in connection with 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to authorities in June 2021 concerning child pornography being uploaded to Google, according to court documents.

Google reported to the center eight files depicting child pornography were uploaded to a Google account. The officers traced the account to Westbrook, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Westbrook's residence and seized a laptop and hard disk drive, the affidavit states.

More than 700 images were located on the laptop depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to the affidavit.

Westbrook is known on TikTok as "Wharf Rat Kris" and his account has over 152,000 followers, according to the affidavit.