Two arrested in North Little Rock killing from 2021

North Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested two men who cold case detectives linked to a September 2021 homicide, a news release from the department states.

Police arrested Efaybeon McMiller, 20, and Jaylub White, around 11:52 a.m. during a traffic stop near 2700 McArthur Drive, the release states.

The two face capital murder charges in the Sept. 6, 2021, killing of Taylor Davis, 20, who was shot near 4925 Velvet Ridge. Another person was injured in the same incident.

Cold case detectives took up the case last fall and were able to identify the two men as suspects, although the release did not include details of their detective work. They secured warrants for the two men Monday.

In addition to the murder charge, McMiller and White face counts of first-degree battery possession of drugs with intent to deliver related to the Tuesday traffic stop. Both were being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond on Tuesday, the jail’s online inmate roster shows.