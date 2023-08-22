Update ordered for water strategy

An executive order calling for an update to the state's water plan was issued by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office on Monday.

The last Arkansas Water Plan was completed in 2014.

The state's water plan is designed to conserve and protect the state's water resources, "with a long-term goal of sustainable use to maximize the environmental and economic benefit of the State of Arkansas, and the health and well-being of its citizens," according to the order.

Drinking water, stormwater and sanitation capabilities have been affected by aging infrastructure and population changes over the years, raising a need for the state to "investigate all solutions" to mitigate groundwater depletion and ensure sustainable water access for residential, agricultural and industrial purposes, the order said.

Updated flood mitigation programs that include tools like levees, dams and drainage improvements are also needed to address frequent flooding, the order said.

Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward and Director of the Natural Resources Division Chris Colclasure with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will be tapped to perform a comprehensive analysis of the state of water needs in Arkansas.

The agriculture leaders are tasked with measuring water availability, projected water demand and water quality trends, and identifying basins with potential challenges or "opportunities where significant changes are known or expected" from the 2014 water plan.

Department officials will be tasked with developing water management strategies for water-use sectors across Arkansas and developing funding systems to support implementation.

The officials will also be charged with determining the most pressing water issues, with statewide engagement throughout the process, and developing solutions while working with representatives from all water-use sectors, local entities, state and federal agencies, lawmakers and interested water planning groups, according to the order.

The first phase of the update must be completed within 365 days of the governor's Monday order and will include a review of the state's most recent water plan to determine where changes are needed, to include policy recommendations, as well as projected usage and demand for available water.

The agriculture secretary will submit a report with a work plan, schedule and anticipated costs to complete the second phase of the updated water plan to the governor within that time frame, the order said.

The second phase will hinge on the results of the first and will include the updates to the state's water plan.