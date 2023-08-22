Updated Win Totals for NFL Teams Whose Odds Shifted This Summer

Philadelphia Eagles Opening Win Total: 10.5

Current Win Total: 11.5 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports The defending NFC champions win total has been bet up to 11.5, which is tied with the Chiefs, Bengals and 49ers for the most in the league. The Eagles over/under was set at 8.5 last year with heavy juice on the over — it cashed before Thanksgiving as they tied for an NFL-high 14 victories. Philadelphia lost its offensive and defensive coordinators and multiple starters on both sides of the ball and expectations are still higher this season against a first-place schedule, no less. Clearly, bettors believe in Jalen Hurts and Co. coming off a Super Bowl appearance.

Jacksonville Jaguars Open: 10.5

Current: 9.5 Its curious that the Jaguars win total fell over the summer given the hype train thats building for Trevor Lawrence heading into Year 3 (Year 2 with coach Doug Pederson — we dont talk about the Urban Meyer experience). After a spotty start to 2022, Jacksonville went on a second-half tear to smash its preseason win total of 6.5 with a division-leading nine wins. Now, the Jags enjoy the benefits of playing the two worst divisions in football — the AFC South and NFC South — which should allow for some leeway despite defensive concerns.

Cleveland Browns Open: 9.5

Current 8.5 The Browns win total has dropped below its 2022 projection of 9.5, which factored in an 11-game suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now, Watson is set to play a full season for the first time since 2020 and expectations are actually lower, though the over is heavily juiced (-188). Cleveland is up against a last-place schedule but its division, the AFC North, is among the toughest in the league. A change at defensive coordinator, key additions to the defensive front and even average quarterback play should be enough to improve upon a seven-win season, but it remains to be seen just how much.

New York Giants Open: 8.5

Current: 7.5 The Giants shattered expectations in Brian Dabolls first year at the helm, grinding their way to a nine-win season and a playoff berth. Yet New Yorks preseason win total of 7.5 is identical to its 2022 mark. The projection fell over the summer even though the front office found a way to bring back both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and add around them. An 8–4–1 record in one-score games could regress to the mean and the G Men are up against a tougher schedule in 2023 as they have to play both the NFC East and AFC East.

Los Angeles Rams Open: 7.5

Current: 6.5 Kirby Lee/USA Today network Expectations for the Rams are all over, which is par for the course for a team that won the Super Bowl in 2021, bottomed out a year later and is now in some sort of limbo between a title and a full-on tank job. Sean McVay and Aaron Donald decided to stick around and Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford are both back as well. Is that enough for a run, even in a weak NFC? Bettors seem to doubt it and projected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will be defending his Heisman Trophy not far from SoFi Stadium this fall, offering further incentive to blow it up. Los Angeles had a preseason win total of 10.5 a year ago when it limped to five wins in McVays first losing season.

Las Vegas Raiders Open: 7.5

Current: 6.5 The Raiders decline makes the most sense of this set of teams. Las Vegas is relying on a quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo who has held up for a full season just once in his career. And though it seems that rushing leader Josh Jacobs will be back with the team by Week 1, his presence does little to quell concerns about one of the most trying schedules in the NFL. The defensive additions the Raiders made in the draft and free agency can only go so far to improving one of the leagues worst units. After a surprise playoff run in 2021, Las Vegas six wins fell shy of its projection of 8.5 in Year 1 under Josh McDaniels.