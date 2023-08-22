View from the top

Brad Bolding waited 22 years to win his first state championship as a head coach. He made the semifinals nine times prior to hoisting the trophy after Little Rock Parkview defeated Shiloh Christian 31-21 in the Class 5A state championship game last fall.

Bolding has gone toe-to-toe against the best in Class 7A and 6A in his career and seen how they sustain success.

After winning the school's first state championship since 1978, Bolding said he wants to make Parkview, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 5A, a yearly power with the goal of repeating in 2023.

"That's what your goal [should be]," Bolding said. "If it's not, then I think you're selling your team short, your kids short. You always want to be realistic. But when you start breaking it down and you look at the players we have coming back, on paper, yeah, we should have a shot at it.

"We just got to pick up where we left off. That's what we've been preaching to them all offseason is you want to do this like Bryant does it, you want to just pick up where you left off. Your expectation level is just to raise the bar and expect to win."

Parkview began last season 1-2 with losses to Bryant, winners of five consecutive Class 7A titles, and North Little Rock. From there, the Patriots went 11-0 to end the season.

Bolding's squad has all the makings of a state champion once again with players like 4-star safety Omarion Robinson, running back Cameron Settles, wide receiver Monterrio Elston and Arkansas State University commitment Alex Martin playing both ways on the line.

"Obviously, when you win it, your expectation is to win it again," Bolding said. "Our players have done a good job of staying grounded and understanding that the difference [between] this year and last year is people knew we were good. We just didn't have a target on our back. Now it's like you have targets all over you and everybody is gunning for you. So you're going to get everybody's best game."

Parkview returns 12 starters, including 10 juniors who started the 5A state championship game as sophomores. Bolding said he's expecting big things out of a class that included Robinson, Settles and Elston.

"To see them progress in the offseason, throughout the summer has been really fun to watch," he said.

Shiloh Christian slots in at No. 2 after finishing last season as the state runner-up. The Saints will need to replace Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first-team quarterback Eli Wisdom, but they return talent at running back and on the defensive line in Coach Tucker Barnard's first season.

No. 3 Pine Bluff missed the playoffs last season on a tie-breaker with Morrilton.

Zebras Coach Michael Williams, a Pine Bluff graduate, said his group has heightened expectations in his second year and are looking to compete for the program's first state championship since 2015.

"I came back because I knew [competing for state championships] was the expectation, and I'm trying to get back to that standard and back to the winning ways that we're used to," Williams said. "I already knew there was going to be a lot of pressure with this job, but I don't want a job that don't got no pressure. I want the pressure."

Pine Bluff is led by a pair of heavily-recruited who play both ways at wide receiver and defensive back.

Courtney Crutchfield committed to the University of Arkansas to play wide receiver after totaling 706 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also helped lead Pine Bluff to a basketball state championship and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Male Athlete of the Year. He'll be joined by Austyn Dendy who holds scholarship offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State, among others, at safety.

The Zebras gained an influx of talent this summer with the consolidation of Pine Bluff Dollarway, in addition to transfers from Watson Chapel and Sylvan Hills.

No. 4 Mills returns quarterback Achilles Ringo, who passed for 3,869 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. But the Comets must find new talent at wide receiver as his top-four targets graduated in the spring.

The Comets will be led on defense by linemen Caleb Sain and Charleston Collins, an Arkansas commitment.

No. 5 Hot Springs returns two-year starter Matthew Contreras at quarterback and wide receivers Octavius Rhodes and T.J. Brogdon. The Trojans averaged 36.9 points per game last season.

Joe T. Robinson rounds out the rankings at No. 6, returning just seven starters from last season's state semifinal team. Junior quarterback Quentin Murphy holds multiple SEC offers and totaled 1,980 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore.