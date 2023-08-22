Ward 7 residents pepper LR mayor with questions about sales tax proposal

Residents in Little Rock's Ward 7 spoke up about public infrastructure concerns at a sales tax referendum meeting with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday.

Scott's plan would allocate $11,775,000 to public infrastructure efforts over the next 10 years, but residents pointed out that the proposed sales tax plan does not break down specifically where these funds will go.

"We'll continue to get you more information on everything," Scott said. "... We want to make certain that residents can ask any and every question of their city leaders because we work for you. We don't forget that, we know that and we're grateful for each and every one of you."

Cathy Watkins, a resident of the Spring Valley neighborhood, said every time a new census is taken, her community is moved to a different ward, making it difficult for people to be heard.

"They shove us around for real," she said. "We're way up there on Kanis, we're not in southwest, we're just in this ward. We're like on the edge, we're in between three -- we've been in [wards] five, six and seven, so every time they just move us around."

Watkins said flooding continues to affect her neighbors and "it's not going to get better."

"My street is Echo Point ... if you drive down and you look out to the side in the drainage ditches, you'll see chunks of asphalt that more and more erodes every year," she explained. "So pretty soon it's not going to be wide enough for one car. I mean it's barely wide enough for two cars."

Watkins added that flooding in houses in particular is a major concern for her and her community.

"Drainage ditches and their backyards are flooding, they're gonna get flooding in their house," she explained. "We had some of that, which the city actually did fix but we had some flooding down through the valley part of Spring Valley. There was flooding getting into people's garages that needed to be addressed. All these flooding concerns are real, these people are telling you and they're not making it up."

Scott said the city Board of Directors' policy is to evenly distribute funding between all seven wards instead of splitting it to reach wards with the highest needs first.

Watkins said she doesn't believe her neighborhood would receive any more money than it does now even if this policy were to change.

Kathryn Gossien, a resident in the Hindman Park area, said she was concerned about why War Memorial Park was listed alongside Hindman in the mayor's sales tax proposal.

"We want the money for 'this' but there's no details as to what 'this' is really going to be," she said. "Hindman Park and War Memorial together, they are not the same thing, they're not the same area ... Nature is good for people, nature is not a big tourist attraction. They're just two different things and I'm not sure what they're trying to do."

Scott reassured her that the two parks will split the $30 million in his proposal evenly.

Brenda Wyrick, director of Ward 7 for the city, said her residents want more specific detail about where the money will go for each project if the proposal is approved.

"They seemed to say that they wanted things 'in my backyard' as opposed to spending in other areas," she said. "The turnout was wide across Ward 7, so I was pleased about that. I'm getting more infrastructure requests, so I make notes. Basically, it's more about the devil in the details as opposed to not really knowing what this will do. I don't understand why the mayor said there will be a lot of specifics once the ward says 'good to go' ... I got to know the details myself."

Wyrick also said she is concerned about the vote Sept. 5 to put the tax proposal on the election ballot in November.

"Everyone likes shiny new things -- but then we have these other things we have to maintain and take care of," she explained. "Southwest Little Rock, we were annexed in the early 1980s. We're still waiting on our sidewalks, we're still waiting on our ditches, we're still waiting on asphalt, drainage issues, ditches cleaned out. We got $29 million on the list but I'm not even sure [if our area] is in that."