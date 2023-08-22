Yellowjackets take on season with new look

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan football team will look much different when it steps onto the field this fall.

The Yellowjackets will have a new head coach and many new starters as they battle for playoff positioning in a deep 6A East conference.

Tyler Turner is the school’s new football coach and athletic director after previously serving as an assistant at Sylvan Hills. He said the opportunity to build up a program brought him to Sheridan.

“I think there’s been four winning seasons the last 40 years,” Turner said. “This is sort of what motivates me, what energizes me. It’s a great community, a great place to raise your kids. Excited about the opportunity to build something special.” Turner is Sheridan’s third coach in the past five seasons. The Yellowjackets went 3-7 last year, which, other than a 5-6 campaign in 2019, was their highest win total in a season since 2015.

Junior quarterback Brady Dillon said Turner has brought some changes and new energy to the program this year.

“It’s been a very, not necessarily hard adjustment, but a different adjustment for how we’ve done things in the past and how we’re going to do things in the future,” Dillon said. “Really building a program towards what we want our image to be and how we want to be viewed around the state, and we’re just trying to build that image and build this program up to something it hasn’t been in the past.” A major challenge facing Sheridan this year is a lack of experience. The Yellowjackets return two starters on offense and three on defense. Between having a new coach and mostly new starters, this year’s Sheridan team is, in some ways, starting over.

Turner said running back and linebacker C.J. Dollarhide will be one of the veterans Sheridan will rely on this year. He also named fullback and linebacker Jake Smith, receiver and safety Jackson Bourne, and linemen Ricky Johnson and Robby Walton.

As for who will step into bigger roles this season, Turner listed receivers Jace Bradshaw and Payton Sterritt, both of whom also play safety. Braxton Fox will help at running back while playing linebacker, and Eli Turner is moving from nose tackle to inside linebacker.

With so much changing this season, Turner said the team’s strength is still being determined.

“I think our kids are flying around to the football,” Turner said. “Defense is playing extremely hard right now. Our offensive line is getting better every week. Quarterback Brady Dillon is getting better and better every week. I think we’ll be better by game five than we are game one just being together.” Sheridan came agonizingly close to making the playoffs last year. The Yellowjackets finished tied for 7th with Sylvan Hills after losing to the Bears 28-27. Sheridan also lost 28-21 in overtime to West Memphis. Had the Yellowjackets won either game, they would have played in the postseason.

Dollarhide said the Yellowjackets are looking to do better in those tight games.

“ I t h i n k we’ l l p u l l through those moments when we get close in tough game situations,” Dollar-hide said. “I think the team will come together, and we’ll pull through those, and we’ll get the win this year.” Sheridan will face its toughest opponents in October and November, so the Yellowjackets may need to win early in the season to have a shot at the playoffs. If Sheridan can beat Searcy and Jacksonville like last year, turning around one of those close losses may be enough.

Turner said in his first season, he just wants Sheridan to give it their best shot.

“I think last year, we were in a lot of games that were close ball games at the end,” Turner said. “I want to finish games and win those close ones and set that culture to compete to win every day and have that confidence level boost up with our guys.” Sheridan opens the 2023 season Friday in White Hall.



