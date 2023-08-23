4-star Boateng set to take several visits, hopes to make decision afterward

Arkansas 4-star basketball target and Little Rock Central star Annor Boateng has five official visits set for the next few weeks.

Boateng, 6-5 and 205 pounds, narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn and Indiana in July.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville on July 27-28.

He plans to officially visit Missouri on Aug 25-27, Georgia Tech on Sept. 1-3, LSU on Sept. 15-17, Virginia on Sept. 22-24 and will wrap up his last trip with Indiana on Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Boateng hopes to make his college decision shortly after his final visit.

The 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Boateng averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.

On3.com rates Boateng a 4-star recruit, the No. 5 small forward and No. 17 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Boateng left his official visit to Fayetteville more informed about Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s plan for him should he be a Razorback.

“The visit to Arkansas was actually pretty nice,” Boateng said after his visit. “Actually being there for an official visit made a huge difference because...when I went on the couple of unofficials I was able to like barely get the full experience of the whole staff and everybody.

“It wasn’t necessarily a rush, but there wasn’t enough time for us to get into depth with everything. Going on this official visit, it was actually pretty good.”