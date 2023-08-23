7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Serve the family your own (5- to 7-pound) roast chicken today. Alongside, add White Beans With Lemon, Fennel and Avocado (see recipe). Add mixed greens and crusty rolls. Buy a carrot cake for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough chicken and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Economical Southwestern Chicken and Barley Soup is easy to prepare. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add 2 cups chopped onion; cook 7 minutes or until softened. Add 2 (14-ounce) cans chicken broth and 2 cups water; bring to boil. Stir in 1 cup quick-cooking barley and 1 tablespoon chile powder; simmer 5 minutes. Add 4 cups frozen mixed corn, green beans and peas (or any vegetable mixture); cover and simmer 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in 3 to 4 cups shredded leftover chicken, 2 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes and green chiles and ½ cup chopped cilantro; heat through. (Adapted from Woman's Day magazine) Serve the flavorful soup with an avocado salad and toasted whole-grain English muffins. Leftover cake works for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough soup for Tuesday.

TUESDAY: You can relax because dinner is ready as soon as you heat the leftover soup. Serve the soup with grilled cheese sandwiches and add a lettuce wedge. Fresh peaches are dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make it quick and colorful tonight with Tuna-Stuffed Avocados. Buy deli tuna salad and spoon into center of half an avocado. Garnish with a little paprika. Add tomato wedges and deviled eggs to the plate with a whole-grain roll. For dessert, fresh raspberries are in season. Top them with a little whipped cream.

Tip: Use chicken salad instead of tuna, if desired.

THURSDAY: For a unique no-meat dinner, serve Roasted Zucchini With Almonds and Olives (see recipe) over brown rice. Add a mixed green salad and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, top fresh pineapple with toasted coconut.

FRIDAY: Make the kids feel special and prepare Layered Black Bean and Tortilla Bake. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can black beans (rinsed), 1 (8-ounce) can corn (rinsed) and 1 (10-ounce) can mild diced tomatoes and green chiles (drained). In an 8-by-8-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, place 1 cup lightly crushed tortilla chips and half the bean mixture. Repeat layer. Top with 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until cheese melts and casserole is heated through. Serve with a chopped lettuce salad. For dessert, what kid could resist S'more Sundaes? For each sundae, sprinkle the bottom of a sundae dish with crushed graham crackers. Top with 1 small scoop of chocolate ice cream. Sprinkle with ¼ cup miniature marshmallows and more graham cracker crumbs. Top with another small scoop of ice cream; drizzle with warm chocolate syrup and more marshmallows.

SATURDAY: Your guests will feel extra-special when you serve them Mediterranean Steak With Asparagus and Tomato Orzo (see recipe). Add a spinach salad and baguettes. For dessert, Ice Cream Soup is fun. Stir 1 pint slightly softened strawberry ice cream in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Pour ½ cup into each of 4 small bowls, top each with ¼ cup any fresh fruit and serve.

THE RECIPES

White Beans With Lemon, Fennel and Avocado

3 cups cooked or canned cannellini beans, rinsed

1 bulb fennel, trimmed and shredded

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

¼ cup minced red onion

¼ cup chopped flatleaf parsley

¼ cup pitted sliced kalamata olives

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 avocados, diced

In a large bowl, combine the beans, fennel, tomatoes, onion, parsley and olives.

In a small bowl, mix the oil, lemon juice and basil to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Add the dressing to bean mixture and toss to coat. Fold in the avocado and serve immediately. (Adapted from "Vegetarian Cooking at Home With the Culinary Institute of America," Katherine Polenz; Wiley Publishing, 2012.)

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 187 calories, 5 g protein, 12 g fat, 18 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 112 mg sodium and 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

◼️

Roasted Zucchini With Almonds and Olives

5 medium zucchini

½ teaspoon coarse salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons pimento-stuffed green olives, chopped coarsely

¼ cup whole almonds, chopped coarsely

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Using a vegetable peeler, slice zucchini lengthwise into long, thin strips and put into medium bowl. Add salt and toss. Let sit for 5 minutes. Add oil, garlic, olives and almonds; toss lightly. Arrange in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet and bake 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 161 calories, 5 g protein, 13 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 371 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

◼️

Mediterranean Steak With Asparagus and Tomato Orzo

1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1-inch thick (about 1 ½ pounds)

¼ teaspoon pepper

Coarse salt to taste

1 /3 cup lower-sodium beef broth

1 /3 cup dry red wine

1 ½ cups diced plum tomatoes

4 teaspoons capers

3 cloves minced garlic

1 cup orzo pasta

½ pound asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

Press pepper evenly onto steak. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium until hot. Place steak in skillet; cook 12 to 16 minutes for medium-rare to medium-doneness, turning occasionally. Add salt to taste. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Add broth and wine to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved. Add tomatoes, capers and garlic; cook and stir 6 to 7 minutes or until thickened.

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking time. Drain. Toss with half the tomato mixture. Carve steak crosswise into slices. Serve steak over pasta. Spoon remaining tomato mixture over steak.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 404 calories, 41 g protein, 8 g fat, 38 g carbohydrate, 90 mg cholesterol, 173 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



