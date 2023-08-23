Advocates ask for federal government to delay Arkansas’ unwinding of Medicaid rolls

A group that advocates for Medicaid recipients is asking the federal government to intervene and delay the state's unwinding of the Medicaid rolls.

Arkansas Community Organizations, a self-described grassroots nonprofit that advocates for social and economic justice, delivered letters to the Little Rock offices of U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton on Tuesday asking them to lobby federal officials to pause Arkansas' unwinding of the Medicaid rolls. The group also visited Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office at the state Capitol.

Beginning in April, the Arkansas Department of Human Services began removing some people from the state's Medicaid rolls because it determined they were no longer eligible or didn't return requested information. The group argues many Arkansans have been wrongly kicked off the state's Medicaid rolls and that the state's Department of Human Services should pause the effort until at least Dec. 31.

The group is asking for:

A pause in disenrollments until the unwinding of the public health emergency is finished.

DHS to have trained staff at every county office to assist with Medicaid.

Cases of people who were disenrolled because of paperwork issues to be kept open until at least Dec. 31.

Medicare Part B payments not to be deducted from Social Security checks of people with low income.

Letters to be sent in "simple English" to Medicaid recipients so they know what they need to do to keep their coverage and who to contact.

The state to work with community groups to find people who lost coverage due to paperwork issues, and to "find better ways to reach people" about the re-certification process.

Joyce Means, a member of the group, said she lost her Medicaid coverage in April because of an error from the Department of Human Services. She said the state needs to pause the unwinding of Medicaid to ensure those who are eligible aren't kicked off.

"Stop mass dis-enrollments because of simple paperwork issues," Means said. "So DHS, they're experiencing computer issues and paperwork issues. People are getting their mail sent to the wrong address after updating it."

During the pandemic-era federal public health emergency, the state was barred from kicking most Medicaid recipients off the rolls. But after the federal emergency ended April 1, the Department of Human Services began removing ineligible recipients. Under the federal order, Arkansans could not be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls for a change in income eligibility.

Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to some low-income people. While the program is mostly funded by the federal government, the state administers the program within regulations set by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In June, Daniel Tsai, director of the Center of Medicaid and CHIP Services at the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services, said he was concerned Arkansas was moving too quickly to remove people from the Medicaid rolls.

"DHS is moving to disenroll individuals who are no longer eligible to ensure that Medicaid resources go to beneficiaries who truly need them," Gavin Lesnick, a spokesman for the Department of Human Services, said in a statement. "We have developed a comprehensive plan that is effective and fair, and our staff across the state are working to complete this process in the statutorily required six-month timeline."

Under a state law passed in 2021, Act 780, the Department of Human Services is required to audit the state's Medicaid programs and remove ineligible recipients within six months. Last month was the fourth month of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations following the end of the continuous coverage requirement that was in effect during the public health emergency.

The redeterminations are part of a six-month campaign to unwind the state's Medicaid rolls that runs through the end of September. As of Aug. 1, the state's Medicaid enrollment totaled 915,926, the department reported. That's compared to a total enrollment of 1,125,871 on April 1, according to the department. The state's total Medicaid enrollment has dropped by nearly 210,000 during the past four months, in many cases because of procedural reasons such as not returning required paperwork.

The department said it made attempts to reach people before the unwinding process began April 1. Lesnick said those who lost healthcare can visit ar.gov/cover to see if they can get their coverage reinstated.

According to CNN, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asked 12 states to temporarily pause their efforts to disenroll people from Medicaid. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not release which states it asked to pause, but Lesnick said Arkansas was not one of them.

Al Allen, a community organizer for Arkansas Community Organizations, said the group is asking Sanders to consider changing state law. Allen said the group is not asking Sanders to call a special session, but rather is asking the governor to put Medicaid on the call if she happens to call a special session.

The first stop Tuesday for the 20 or so activists was to the offices of Boozman and Cotton, both located in the Victory Building on Capitol Avenue. At Boozman's office, the group met with members of his staff to deliver a letter with their demands. Just upstairs from Boozman's office, attempts to reach Cotton's office went unanswered after the activist tried ringing the office's doorbell.

William Gerard, a member of the group and Medicaid recipient, instead wedged a letter in Cotton's office door and gave a short speech. Gerard said he has been cut off from his food stamps because of a glitch from DHS.

Taking the short walk from the Victory Building to the State Capitol, the 20 or so activists, mostly wearing red T-shirts, chanted, "Fix the glitch."

At the Capitol, the activists met with Jennifer Siccardi, a receptionist at Sanders' office. Sholanda Woods, a member of the group, said her daughter lost Medicaid coverage. Woods said she previously lost coverage because of an error from the Department of Human Services, which wrongly thought she lived out of state. Woods was able to get Medicaid coverage back, but not for her daughter.

"Even after having correct information in the system for four years, it should not have taken me three months and me going on the news for me to get my issue fixed," she said.

"Arkansas is following federal and state law and removing individuals no longer eligible since President Biden ended the public health emergency," Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Sanders, said in a statement. "DHS is using every tool to ensure people who are eligible remain covered and working with those who are no longer eligible to get coverage through their job or the healthcare marketplace."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.