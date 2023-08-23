Appeals court rules in favor of PCSSD appeal of decision for former assistant superintendent

An appeals court panel has sided with the Pulaski County Special School District and vacated a judgment in favor of an assistant superintendent who sued the district after she was passed over for the superintendent position in 2018.

Janice Warren, assistant superintendent for equity and pupil services, sued the School Board in 2019, saying that although she was selected as one of nine finalists for the superintendent position, she was passed over for an interview in favor of three male candidates.

In February 2022, a jury awarded Warren just over $650,000 after finding that, although she was not discriminated against over race or gender, the board had retaliated against her for disclosing school facility disparities in the district's long-running desegregation lawsuit in a move that Warren had said angered several board members.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals' three-judge panel -- Circuit Judges Raymond W. Gruender of St. Louis, Mo.; Jane Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and S. Steven Grasz of Omaha, Neb.; with Judge Kelly dissenting -- remanded the case back to U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to enter a judgment as a matter of law in favor of the defendants.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit were the Pulaski County Special School District and the School Board members who were on the board at that time: Mike Kemp, Tina Ward, Linda Remele, Shelby Thomas, Alicia Gillen, Eli Keller and Brian Maune in their official and individual capacities.

Warren, who had served as interim superintendent for the 2017-18 school year following the board's dismissal of former superintendent Jerry Guess, initially sought $35 million but by the time the matter went to trial her attorneys, Sarah Howard Jenkins and Austin Porter Jr., outlined a total just shy of $2 million for Warren's discrimination and retaliation claims.

Warren contended in her lawsuit that Remele and Gillen became angry after she reported disparities in the funding and construction of Mills High and Robinson Middle schools to the School Board and to the federal court, which was monitoring the district's compliance with desegregation orders. The district has been under federal supervision since 1982 and in 2017 was declared to be unitary in all areas except facilities.

During the trial, jurors were presented evidence indicating that construction standards were higher at the Robinson Middle School campus renovation and that its sports complex was larger, built with higher quality materials and equipped with superior furnishings to the Mills High School project.

The jury deliberated for about 3½ hours before finding that the School Board did not subject Warren to racial or sex discrimination but did retaliate against her. Jurors awarded Warren $208,025.40 for lost wages and benefits in addition to $125,000 in damages. The jury also assessed punitive damages of $273,000 against the school district and $25,000 each against Remele and Gillen, for a total award of $656,025.40.

The following month, Miller reduced the award to $383,025 after finding that Warren could not be awarded punitive damages from the school district under Title VII or under 42 U.S.C. Section 1981(b) because both exclude punitive damage awards against a political subdivision of the state. Miller's ruling came in response to a motion for a directed verdict to dismiss the entire action filed by the defendants in the case by their attorneys, Jay Bequette and Cody Kees, who appealed his denial of a directed verdict.

On Tuesday, the 8th Circuit panel ruled that the case should go back to Miller for a directed verdict in favor of the school district and the board members. Gruender, writing for the majority, said that Warren's report on the disparities between the two campus construction projects highlighted discriminatory building practices that would have a greater effect on students but did not meet the definition of employment discrimination.

"Dr. Warren does not argue that her report itself was about an employment practice," Gruender wrote. "Rather, she argues that making the report was a required employment practice, so she engaged in a protected activity."

But, Gruender continued, "simply performing one's job duties is not itself a protected activity under Title VII; a plaintiff must oppose a discriminatory employment practice."

Gruender wrote that even though the disparity between the two facilities could have an effect on employees as well as students, "there is simply no evidence here that Dr. Warren believed she was complaining about a discriminatory employment practice."

In her dissent, Kelly held that Miller had correctly denied the school district's motion for judgment as a matter of law in ruling that the question of whether Warren's complaints addressed only student-based issues or an unlawful employment practice was a factual matter for the jury to decide.