Arkansas’ attorney general, legislators seek to simplify the state’s gun laws

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is working with Legislative Council co-chairman state Sen. Terry Rice of Waldron, state Senate Republican whip Ricky Hill of Cabot and state Rep. Harold Beaty of Crossett to make recommendations to simplify the state's overcomplicated gun laws, Griffin announced Tuesday.

"Upon taking office, I made simplifying our guns laws a priority, and over the past few months, law enforcement, legislators and many others have been outspoken about the need to strengthen and simplify Arkansas' overcomplicated gun laws," the Republican attorney general said in a news release.

"As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to work to improve our laws, and our gun laws are no exception," he said, adding that he's excited to work with Rice, Hill and Beaty to address the need. The three state lawmakers are Republicans.

Griffin said that state leaders have requested two dozen opinions about Arkansas' gun laws over the past decade because they are too complicated and unnecessarily confusing, and that there is no reason why the state can't have gun laws that make sense without seeking the advice of a lawyer.

"I welcome input from Arkansans who share my love for the Second Amendment and our desire to strengthen and improve our laws," he said.

Griffin's announcement Tuesday surprised Legislative Council Co-Chairman Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

"I don't know what Griffin is doing," Wardlaw said in an interview after Griffin issued his news release.

At the July 21 Legislative Council meeting, Wardlaw reported to lawmakers that the council's Executive Subcommittee asked the Bureau of Legislative Research staff to draft procedures and a timeline for a proposed study for the Legislative Council's Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee related to guns and concealed weapons, which will be considered Thursday by the Executive Subcommittee.

On July 17, firearms instructors and law enforcement officers called on state officials during a subcommittee meeting to assemble a task force to address long-standing confusion surrounding Arkansas gun laws. They suggested state officials form a panel composed of Arkansans from various backgrounds to consider clarifying where and under what conditions gun owners are permitted to carry firearms.

Wardlaw said Tuesday the Executive Subcommittee on Thursday will consider a proposal for the Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee to make recommendations to simplify and improve the state's gun laws and permits in December 2024 for state lawmakers to consider during the 2025 regular session.

Griffin said Tuesday in a written statement that he doesn't have a timeline for his group to make recommendations on gun law changes.

"We don't have a timeline, we just want to work with legislators the way we always do. We wanted to inform the public so they can give us their comments by emailing 2A@arkansasag.gov."

Asked whether this matter is a turf war between Griffin and some legislative leaders, Griffin replied, "The opposite is true."

"We are working very closely with legislators," he said.

Asked how his group will comport with the plans for the Legislative Council's Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee to do a study of gun law changes, Griffin said, "Sen. Rice, the chair of ALC, and Sen. Hill, the co-chair of that subcommittee, requested our assistance, and we are excited to work with them and other legislators."

Asked whether he and some legislative leaders have differences of opinion about the changes needed in the state's gun laws, he said, "We all agree that the law needs to be clarified. Beyond that, we haven't discussed any specifics."

Rice acknowledged Tuesday in an interview that he and Wardlaw haven't discussed Griffin's plan to work with Rice, Hill and Beaty on the matter.

He said he expects Griffin to work with the Legislative Council's Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee to make recommendations for the General Assembly to consider during the 2025 regular session.

"I don't care who gets credit," Rice said.

"I just want everybody who should be involved in the discussion and come up with a good product," he said.

Hill said Tuesday in an interview he expects to work with Rice, Beaty and Griffin to come up with recommendations to present to the Legislative Council's Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee for its consideration.

"We'll hope they'll jump on board and understand what we are doing," he said.

Hill said Griffin's group and the subcommittee have the same goal.

In the attorney general's news release, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar said that "Attorney General Griffin, Senators Hill and Rice, and Rep. Beaty are the perfect leaders to spearhead this task."

"The state's law enforcement officers are in a difficult position because they are asked to enforce laws that are confusing or duplicative," Hagar said in the attorney general's news release. "I thank the Attorney General for committing to help bring clarity to our laws."

The Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee's co-chairmen are state Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, and Sen. Hill, and the subcommittee's vice chairmen are state Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, and state Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville.

Act 777 of 2023, sponsored by King and signed into law by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aims to specify that a license is not required to carry a concealed handgun in Arkansas and became effective Aug. 1.

King has said the act indicates that the state only offers concealed-carry licenses to provide residents with the certification they need to carry concealed handguns in states where permits are required.

Act 777 of 2023 is not intended to apply to "enhanced" concealed-carry licenses, according to King. Some legal experts have disagreed, saying the act could be interpreted as applying to these licenses, since statutes concerning "enhanced" concealed-carry licenses are included in the subchapter amended by Act 777.

Griffin has said that permitless concealed carry is legal in Arkansas, but gun owners will still need an "enhanced" concealed-carry license to carry concealed handguns in sensitive areas under Act 777.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.