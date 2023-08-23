Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Barling Board of Directors pick retired policeman to serve out term for Ward 3 seat

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Barling resident James "Poncho" Davis speaks Tuesday during the Barling Board of Directors meeting. The Board of Directors voted Tuesday to appoint Davis to carry out the remainder of Robert Barkers term in the Ward 3 city director position in the wake of Barker resigning from the job in July. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

BARLING -- Someone new will represent the residents of Ward 3 on the city's Board of Directors.

The

Print Headline: Ward 3 director appointed in Barling

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT