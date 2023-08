Planted beds line a section of the Razorback Regional Greenway on Sept. 4, 2019, at Town Branch Park in downtown Bentonville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)



BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved money for work on Town Branch Park downtown. A Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Money will help give Town Branch Park a face-lift

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content