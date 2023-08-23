Bentonville School District second best employer in Arkansas, according to in Forbes’ list





Forbes ranked the Bentonville School District second in the state in its assessment of America's best employers, according to a news release Tuesday.

Arkansas Children's Hospital, based in Little Rock, was No. 1 on Forbes' statewide list.

Forbes is an American business magazine.

The School District has 1,279 employees, according to the Forbes news release.

It's the company's fifth annual list ranking state employers, according to Forbes. Forbes and research firm Statista teamed up, surveying 70,000 workers at companies with at least 500 employees, according to the release. The survey included all states and the District of Columbia.

Survey participants evaluated employers on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages and the potential for development, among other factors, according to the release. The surveys were anonymous, according to Forbes, and companies didn't pay to participate.

Others finishing among the top five employers in Arkansas on Forbes' list included ArcBest, based in Fort Smith, at No. 3; St. Bernards Healthcare, based in Jonesboro, at No. 4; and Home Instead Senior Care, based in Omaha, Neb., at No. 5.

Springdale was the next school district on the list at 15th.



