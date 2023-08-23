Cabot, Fayetteville set to clash again in opener

Fayetteville brought Cabot's 2021 season to an end when it scored 28 unanswered points in the Class 7A quarterfinals.

The Panthers got their revenge to open last season with a 31-28 win on quarterback Abe Owen's game-winning touchdown run.

For a third season in a row, they'll face the Bulldogs -- this time, heading back to Northwest Arkansas looking to avenge one of three games they lost by five points or less last year.

Fayetteville returns 14 starters from a team that reached the state quarterfinals. That includes senior quarterback Drake Lindsey, who threw for 3,751 yards and 37 touchdowns to three interceptions a year ago. With wide receiver Kaylon Morris walking on at the University of Arkansas, Lindsey's go-to target will likely become junior Jaison Delamar, who caught 54 passes for 770 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Cabot spent most of last season as the states No. -ranked team, behind Bryant. The Panthers will need to replace Owen, running back Evion Jimerson and three offensive linemen. Their successors will be thrown into the deep end of 7A football Friday night. Fayetteville 31, Cabot 21

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside The Battle of Rogers Avenue may become a conference matchup as soon as 2024, but for now it is a season-opener. Northside had won six in a row before last year's 42-24 win for Southside. The Mavericks return eight starters on each side of the ball, including University of Arkansas offensive line commitment Kobe Branham. Fort Smith Southside 40, Fort Smith Northside 27

Bryant vs. Benton Bryant has won 16 of its past 17 meetings with Saline County rival Benton with the last loss coming in 2005. The Hornets will once again be the favorite in this year's clash as they enter as the five-time Class 7A champions. Benton features Arkansas running back commitment Braylen Russell. Bryant 38, Benton 21

Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock A 23-6 win over North Little Rock last season put the state on notice. First-year Coach Clint Reed looks to get the Charging Wildcats back to the top of the class, while Catholic Coach John Fogleman will look to continue the success of last season with a season-opening win. Little Rock Catholic 24, North Little Rock 17

West Memphis at Jonesboro After back-to-back losses against Jonesboro, West Memphis turned the tide last fall as this game became a nonconference matchup. West Memphis returns 15 starters, including quarterback Keland Mills. This will be the first game for Jonesboro's first-year Coach Tyler George. West Memphis 28, Jonesboro 21

Little Rock Parkview at Springdale Har-Ber Parkview won this game a year ago 48-26 en route to a state championship in Class 5A, where it looks to repeat this fall. Har-Ber hired Missouri hall of fame coach Brent Eckley in the offseason. Little Rock Parkview 51, Springdale Har-Ber 35

Wynne at Marion Marion lost this game at Wynne last season but won seven of its next eight. Marion returns 10 starters on offense. The Yellowjackets had a wave of transfers from the program after spring storms damaged facilities. Marion 28, Wynne 10

Alma at Van Buren The Battle of the Bone went the way of the Airedales for the first time since 2017 last season with a 27-7 win. Alma's defense slipped in conference play, allowing 34.4 points per game. It will look to get back to the level of play that held Van Buren to a touchdown. Alma 30, Van Buren 27

Mountain Home at Nettleton Mountain Home rebounded from a 0-7 start last season, including a 49-39 loss to open the season, to advance to the state quarterfinals for the third straight time since Steve Ary's hiring. Nettleton will rely on Coach Steven Hampton's son, Maddux, to lead the way in his second season under center. Mountain Home 42, Nettleton 35

Greenbrier at Farmington The Cardinals traveled to Central Arkansas and cruised to a 49-20 win over the Panthers to open last season. After dealing with a broken ankle last season, limiting him to five games, quarterback Cam Vanzant looks to hit the ground running for his senior season. Farmington 48, Greenbrier 27

Camden Fairview at Arkadelphia A season-opening win for Arkadelphia in this game a year ago set the tone for a team that lost one game, won the 4A-7 Conference and reached the state semifinals. Both squads are replacing talented quarterbacks with unproven options, but the edge goes to the Badgers with their returning defenders. Arkadelphia 35, Camden Fairview 21

Central Arkansas Christian at Lonoke The Ryan Howard era at CAC will begin with a stiff test against Lonoke. The Jackrabbits have won the prior two meetings by a combined 85-26 score. Lonoke returns 13 starters from a team that lost in the first round of the playoffs, while Howard plans to revamp CAC's offense after a 2-8 season. Lonoke 40, Central Arkansas Christian 24

Stuttgart at Warren These teams have met four times over the past two seasons with the Lumberjacks taking all but one. Warren enters the season ranked No. 2 in Class 4A with state championship aspirations. Warren 31, Stuttgart 20

Osceola at Newport The Greyhounds won last season's clash with the Seminoles 34-28. The win broke a streak of three straight losses to Osceola. The last time at least one of these squads failed to score 30 points in this game was 2001. Osceola 42, Newport 34

Hector at Marked Tree These two met for the first time last fall with the Indians rolling to a 54-19 win on the road. Marked Tree enters this season ranked No. 6 in Class 2A with 14 starters returning from a team that made the second round of the playoffs. Marked Tree 38, Hector 21