California muddy as Hilary leaves

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. -- Crews in mountain and desert towns worked to clear away mud and debris Tuesday in the aftermath of the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

The system was dissipating as it moved over the Rocky Mountains.

Hilary dumped record rainfall over California's deserts, including in the stark Death Valley that experienced its single-rainiest day on record on Sunday.

As Hilary moved northeast into the neighboring state of Nevada, flooding was reported, power was out and a boil-water order was issued for about 400 households in the Mount Charleston area, where the only road in and out was washed out. The area is about 40 miles west of Las Vegas.

Hilary first slammed into Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm.Hilary first slammed into Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm. So far no deaths, serious injuries or extreme damages have been reported in California, though officials in San Bernardino said Tuesday they were still searching for one missing person in a rural mountain community.

In one dramatic scene, rescue officials in the desert community of Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, drove a bulldozer through mud to a swamped care home and rescued 14 residents by scooping them up and carrying them to safety, Fire Chief Michael Contreras said.

"We were able to put the patients into the scoop. It's not something that I've ever done in my 34 years as a firefighter, but disasters like this really cause us to have to look at those means of rescue that aren't in the book and that we don't do every day," he said at a news conference.

It was one of 46 rescues the city performed between late Sunday night and the next afternoon from mud and water standing up to 5 feet.

Hilary shattered daily rain records in San Diego and dumped the equivalent of a full year's worth on Death Valley National Park, forcing the park to be closed indefinitely and leaving about 400 people sheltering at Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells and Panamint Springs until roads could be made passable, park officials said.

It was the rainiest day on record Sunday as the storm hit dumping 2.2 inches on the desert area, according to John Adair, senior meteorologist at NWS Las Vegas.

TROPICAL STORM HAROLD

Thousands of homes and businesses in the South Texas city of Corpus Christi were without power Tuesday after the state's first tropical storm of the hurricane season made landfall, bringing strong winds, welcome rain and cooler temperatures following months of hot, dry weather.

Tropical Storm Harold, which never reached hurricane status, made landfall about 10 a.m. near South Padre Island on the Texas Gulf coast, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Joshua Schroeder in nearby Brownsville.

"Although it formed over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it moved so quickly it just didn't have time to intensify into a hurricane," Schroeder said.

Schroeder said the rain is mostly welcome.

"There's pockets of heavy rainfall, 2 to 4 inches and isolated areas are seeing up to 6 inches," Schroeder said. "But we've been very dry down here in South Texas, and this (rain) will be beneficial."

Dry conditions have prevailed in South Texas for months, and in some areas for years, according to Cory Mottice, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi had received about 3 inches of rain so far, and it has been in a drought for about two months, Mottice said, referring to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Over in Webb County, which includes the city of Laredo, which has been in a drought for two years, little more than a quarter of an inch of rain fell, he said.

The National Weather Service recorded winds of up to 50 miles per hour in Corpus Christi.

The storm knocked out power for about 11,000 customers in the city of around 300,000 people about 150 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and customers in Laredo, Aransas Pass, Port Lavaca, and San Benito were also experiencing outages, according to AEP Texas.

The power company had deployed some 1,500 workers across South Texas to repair service lines, spokesperson Omar Lopez told The Associated Press.

Late Tuesday morning, the storm was moving northwest across the mainland at about 20 mph.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark J. Terrill, John Antczak, Julie Watson, Stefanie Dazio, Eugene Garcia, Ken Ritter, Will Weissert, Freida Frisaro, Curt Anderson, Walter Berry, Valerie Gonzalez, Ken Miller and Adam Kealoha Causey of The Associated Press.