Chamber, GFPB set candidate class

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Go Forward Pine Bluff will sponsor the Candidate Development Institute for potential political candidates.

The sessions will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Chamber, 510 S. Main St.

The cost is $100 per person and includes dinner. (Class won't be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to a news release.)

Neither the Chamber nor GFPB will endorse candidates for public office, according to the release. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

DAV plans virtual job fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. More than 80 employers will be on-site.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free. To register or for more details, visit jobs.dav.org.

Entergy donates fans

Entergy Arkansas has been committed to supporting Arkansans during the high-energy usage months of summer. The company's "Beat the Heat" fan drive focuses on helping low-income customers and communities stay cool in the summer, according to a news release.

Entergy partnered with several organizations to help distribute fans including:

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas – Pine Bluff;

Ozark Center of Hope – Mountain Home;

Arkansas River Valley Area Council – Russellville;

Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission – Blytheville;

Black River Area Development Corp. – Pocahontas;

Watershed Human Community Development Agency – Little Rock.

Heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer's electric bill, so taking steps to save energy can help customers better manage usage when temperatures are hot. Placing fans strategically throughout a room can help supplement the use of air conditioning and help the room feel several degrees cooler, according to the release. Details: www.entergy.com/answers.