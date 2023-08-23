Construction begins on collection suites

Construction has begun on Marque Collection Suites, a luxury collection and auto condo project in Rogers, located near Fox Trail Distillery and adjacent to the Pinnacle Promenade Mall.

Collection suites are high-end properties designed to allow owners to store a variety of collectables from expensive cars to fine wines. The project is a first for Arkansas, according to its developer, Nick Dozier. The project's name is derived from the term marque which is a make of car, like a Ferrari or Porsche.

The first phase of the project will be made up 52 units, all 25 feet by 50 feet, with the option to combine multiple units for more space. The units are 22 feet to 24 feet tall, allowing for a second level mezzanine to provide more space. Plans also call for a members only clubhouse and event space and a selection of high-end amenities including a bar, fitness center, offices and a driving simulator. The first phase's cost is an estimated $20 million.

"This project is designed as Class A office space with garage doors, not as storage units with air conditioners, there's a big difference," Dozier said in response to emailed questions. "We have major automobile enthusiasts as customers, big game trophy hunters, whiskey/wine collectors, family office managers. It's a very diverse enthusiast crowd and attracting a lot more 'use cases' than we thought, it's fun to see."

The second phase, with an estimated cost of $15 million, will feature an additional 20 units built in the townhome style for residential use.

Construction began in June. Phase 1 is expected to be complete by late spring or early summer of 2024, with phase 2 expected to be finished by late 2024.

Dozier said half of the units in phase 1 already have committed buyers with presales only available through August. Units start at $325,000 with prices moving up to $340,000 in September, according to the development's website.

Fayetteville-based Commerce Construction is the project's builder with KSA Architects, also based in Fayetteville, as its architect.

The development is part of a six acre parcel and is part of a larger project by Dozier called Technical Park. Technical Park Development GP LLC purchased the property for $3.6 million in October of 2021 according to county records.

The project was called Pinnacle Motor Complex but recently changed its name, according to the development's Facebook page.