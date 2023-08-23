Corps of Engineers honors WH native

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District recently named White Hall native Laura Hiserodt as the 2023 Administrative Professional of the Year.

"Hiserodt is always looking for ways to help bolster morale and goes out of her way to create unique team building activities. Her actions, dedication and service make her an asset to both her team and the district," according to a news release.

The award is given to administrative employees who provide outstanding service to the district, and whose actions greatly contribute to the success of the organization, according to the release.

Hiserodt serves as an administrative assistant in the Engineering and Design Branch of the Little Rock District.

She is responsible for handling all administrative duties for 45 employees and has been instrumental in improving the work environment through the reorganization and redistribution of resources, according to the release.

The Little Rock District has been serving the region since 1881. The district boundaries include southern Missouri and most of Arkansas. The district manages $3.1 billion worth of public infrastructure that includes 12 reservoirs, 13 navigation locks and dams, 7 hydroelectric power plants, 146 public parks and 308 miles of navigation channel.

Details: www.swl.usace.army.mil or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace.