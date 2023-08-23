Crittenden County woman sentenced to a year and a day for embezzling more than $300K from bank

A Crittenden County woman indicted on a charge of embezzling more than $300,000 from a bank where she worked as a vault teller was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison by a federal judge in Little Rock.

Pamela Cooper, 63, of Marion, was facing a possible 30-year prison term for the offense, which she pleaded guilty to last October before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. She was indicted in July 2021 after she was accused of embezzling an estimated $314,000 between January 2019 and December 2020 from Premier Bank of Arkansas in Marion. Cooper admitted to having embezzled the money to feed a gambling addiction.

Cooper's attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Molly Sullivan, cited a number of severe health complications that have arisen due to the stress of Cooper's prosecution and asked the judge to sentence her client to one day in prison to be followed by five years supervised release. Moody decided on the 1 year and 1 day sentence as appropriate to address the federal sentencing factors laid out in 18 USC § 3553, including general deterrence.

"You can't steal over $300,000 and not expect some prison sentence," Moody said as he imposed the sentence.







