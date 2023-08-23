Democratic senator from Little Rock won't seek re-election

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, will not seek re-election next year and is endorsing state Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, to be her successor, Chesterfield said Wednesday.

"I think it's time for me to move on," she said in an interview. "I have accomplished a great deal, but the devolution in discourse is disheartening."

Chesterfield, a retired educator, has served in the Senate since 2011 and was in the state House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009. She represents Senate District 12.

"This will give [Scott] an opportunity for her to stay in the Senate a longer period of time," she said. "I think that's important as well because the area that I serve needs to have experience and to grow that experience."

Chesterfield also said she could have run for re-election to another four-year term in the Senate but "I don't want to do it any more."

Scott has served in the state House of Representatives since 2019.



