Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic senator from Little Rock won't seek re-election

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 3:42 p.m.
State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, will not seek re-election next year and is endorsing state Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, to be her successor. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, will not seek re-election next year and is endorsing state Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, to be her successor, Chesterfield said Wednesday.

"I think it's time for me to move on," she said in an interview. "I have accomplished a great deal, but the devolution in discourse is disheartening."

Chesterfield, a retired educator, has served in the Senate since 2011 and was in the state House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009. She represents Senate District 12.

"This will give [Scott] an opportunity for her to stay in the Senate a longer period of time," she said. "I think that's important as well because the area that I serve needs to have experience and to grow that experience."

Chesterfield also said she could have run for re-election to another four-year term in the Senate but "I don't want to do it any more."

Scott has served in the state House of Representatives since 2019.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT