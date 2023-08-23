Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | 'We're Trying to Read a Sponsor' feat. IndyCar champion Will Power

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 2:09 p.m.
William Byron celebrates after his win in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas discuss William Byron's dominating win in the uneventful NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen.

Daniel is then joined by two-time IndyCar champion Will Power, who talks about the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Worldwide Technology Raceway and his motorsports bucket list.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Daniel and Jared close the episode out by previewing the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT