Economy tensions prompt U.S. trip

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will meet with Chinese officials and American business leaders next week amid efforts to stabilize relations that have sunk to historic lows.

Raimondo's Aug. 27-30 visit to Beijing and Shanghai aims for "constructive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation," the Commerce Department said in a news release posted on its website Tuesday.

China's Ministry of Commerce said the visit came at the invitation of Minister Wang Wentao but gave no other details.

Raimondo's visit comes after the imposition of foreign investment controls by her agency that have stung numerous Chinese companies.

Raimondo last met with Wang in Washington in May to discuss trade issues. Trade tensions have continued since then.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Aug. 9 to impose blocks and regulations on U.S. high-tech investment in China, reflecting the intensifying competition between the world's two largest economies.

The order covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Senior administration officials said the effort is narrow in scope and related more to national security than economic interests. It seeks to blunt China's ability to use U.S. investments to upgrade its military capabilities, while also preserving broader levels of trade that are vital for both nations' economies.

China said it is assessing Biden's order and will "take the necessary response measures based on the results of the assessment."

The United States and China seem to be locked in a geopolitical competition, at odds over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, human rights, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its threat to attack the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan.

However, given the importance of trade with the U.S., and with its economic growth sliding to 0.8% for the three months ending in June, China appears willing to set aside political differences in order to engage on economic issues.

Tremors in China's real estate market are shaking the country's economy, as well as the world, which has come to rely on China as a reliable engine of growth.

Major developers are faltering as they face huge losses, struggle with mountains of debt and miss payments to lenders. A long-running building boom that propelled China's growth has come to a halt, threatening the jobs and savings of millions of households. China's markets have tumbled and its currency has weakened as officials take action to spur growth.

Economists have downgraded their forecasts for China's economic growth, many to below the government's target of about 5%.

Both imports and exports have fallen in recent months, and foreign investment into the country dropped more than 80% in the second quarter from a year earlier. Consumer prices in China fell in July for the first time in two years, a sign that Chinese households were spending less.

The Hang Seng Index of stocks listed in Hong Kong entered into a bear market Friday, falling more than 20% from its high in January.

Biden officials have insisted that they have no interest in economic "decoupling" from China. Yet, the administration also has limited the export of advanced computer chips and retained the expanded tariffs set up by former President Donald Trump.

China has meanwhile engaged in crackdowns on foreign companies, prompting a loss of confidence and the shifting of investment plans by global companies to other countries.

Calls by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and others for more economic self-reliance have left investors uneasy about their future in the state-dominated economy.

As the Cabinet official most responsible for promoting the interests of American businesses abroad, Raimondo is likely to try to expand some commercial relations, and express concerns about a recent crackdown on firms with foreign ties in China. A Chinese statistics agency announced that it has imposed fines of nearly $1.5 million on the Mintz Group, an American corporate investigations firm that had been raided in March, after finding that the company had engaged in "foreign-related" surveys without official permission.

Last month, U.S. officials said Chinese hackers, likely affiliated with the country's military or spy services, had obtained Raimondo's emails, in a hack that was discovered in June by State Department cybersecurity experts. The hackers had penetrated email accounts belonging to State and Commerce department officials, the U.S. officials said.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and Ana Swanson and J. Edward Moreno of The New York Times.