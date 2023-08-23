Fans come in droves to see the head Hog

By 8:30 Tuesday morning, they started arriving even though the doors didn't open until 11.

When the doors opened, the parking deck below the DoubleTree Little Rock was already full and there was a steady stream of folks arriving who had parked up to six blocks away.

The heat didn't matter. They were coming to hear the head Hog himself, Sam Pittman, at the first Little Rock Touchdown Club lunch of the year.

Just before Pittman entered the ballroom to his first of three standing ovations, Canaan Sandy led the standing-room only crowd in a Hog Call, setting the tone for the meeting.

From Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her sons to those who couldn't find a seat, it was a session to be enjoyed and remembered.

David Bazzel, founder of the LRTDC, opened the show with a video of Pittman being interviewed on ESPN by Marty and McGee during July's SEC football media days about his perfect day. It included a $25 bucket of Popeyes chicken, a couple of chicken sandwiches and some cold beer on his boat with his wife Jamie on Lake Hamilton.

As soon as the video ended, Pittman was presented with the exact food and drinks and before the crowd was halfway through their laugh, Pittman said: "Don't touch that."

He took the food with him, which was good since he had skipped lunch to speak to the 600 or so Razorback fans. The ballroom was so crowded you couldn't have squeezed another person in.

Pittman's second favorite day would be an encore of the first, he said.

He mentioned last season's disappointment so many times, it was obviously still bothering him -- losing four games by a total of nine points.

Those losses were 23-21 to Texas A&M, 21-19 to Liberty, 13-10 to LSU and 29-27 to Missouri.

"We have to change that," Pittman said.

And changes have been made, including five new coaches and a new strength coach, Ben Sowders, who Pittman glowed about and admitted the Razorbacks got pushed around at times last season.

"We've got our physicality back," he said.

Pittman never mentioned Jamil Walker but said he fired the previous director of strength and conditioning, and it led him to reevaluate himself and his style of leadership.

"If people like you all the time, you are probably not a good leader," he said solemnly and admitted it was his nature to want everyone to be happy and he had realized he had to learn not to worry about hurting someone's feelings if it was best for the team.

Which is another big change from last season.

There are 38 new Razorbacks and 9 to 11 might be starters. He said there are 10 players from Pulaski County and he wants more.

He touched briefly on Name, Image and Likeness and the transfer portal, saying they haven't changed him and his approach to recruiting and they are a part of the game that needs to regulated in a way that is fair to the players and coaches.

At the right moment, Bazzel paid tribute to Keith Stokes, who was buried Tuesday afternoon, and he choked up when he recalled the thousands of hours Stokes devoted to the Razorback program by training and caring for the Tusk mascots.

In 1996, Bazzel approached Stokes about providing a true Razorback, not a pig, as the mascot. During the 1997 season, Tusk was first introduced.

Over the next 26 years, three Tusks would die and each time Stokes took another new wild hog and domesticated him so he could be around the fans.

Pittman added his own thanks to Stokes and said he had spoken with the family last Saturday, and somehow they were going to continue the tradition.

The LRTDC kickoff was a touchdown.