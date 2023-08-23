Federal prosecutors begin detailing alleged fraud scheme involving Fayetteville man, three others

FAYETTEVILLE -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out they said was a web of lies and deceit tperpetrated by John Nock and others to fleece investors out of about $16 million.

Nock, of Fayetteville, along with Brian Brittsan of San Marcos, Calif.; Kevin Griffith of Orem, Utah; and Alexander Ituma of Lehi, Utah, face charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with an investment fraud scheme from 2013 through 2021 through their firm, The Brittingham Group. The men falsely promised large returns they could not and did not produce, according to U.S. attorneys.

Nock is also charged with money laundering.

A jury was selected Monday to hear the case.

Sara Hallmark, a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice, presented the government's opening statement, saying the men took money from people around the world. They prepared fake documents claiming to have billions of dollars, promised returns of up to 273% and lied to investors about what was actually happening to their money, she said.

"We'll show each defendant profited from the scheme," Hallmark said.

Ultimately, there were no profits, and investors did not get their money back, Hallmark said.

"These investors had investments in the hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars," Hallmark said. "Mr. Nock used $50,000 in investor money to pay off his personal debt."

Hallmark said emails show the men lied and knew their scheme was fraudulent.

Nock, according to testimony from investigators, created purported bank documents saying he had, or controlled, billions of dollars and euros in various accounts.

Lawyers for the men suggested in opening statements that people other than their clients were responsible for the investors' losses. Attorney Ken Osborne said Nock never met most of the co-defendants before charges were filed against them.

"Sometimes investments go bad," Osborne said.

Griffith's attorney said he had no idea the investments were fraudulent and that he returned any money Nock sent him.

John Wesley Hall, representing Ituma, said his client didn't know what was happening with investors' money.

"Without purpose, there is no crime," Hall said.

Two investors testified Tuesday that after they handed over their hard-earned money, their queries were met with excuse after excuse about why they were not receiving any returns on their investments.

Jes Wistesen said he and two others from Denmark invested about $10 million in 2015, including $2.1 million of his own money, and despite promises of an 85% return on their investment in the first two weeks, they've never received returns or their original investment back, despite repeated demands.

Wistesen said one letter from a bank he was given confirming the men had money available turned out to be a fake.

The group went to authorities after a couple of years of being run around, he said.

Ryan Malone of Johnson said he lost $25,000 on what was supposed to be a short-term loan to Nock in 2013. He had been saving for a down payment on a home. Malone said he was promised a 25% return on his investment, but he's never gotten a dime back.

Nate Nancze, a federal investigator, said Nock lied repeatedly about his worth and investments. Nock said in financial documents that money he had in accounts came from investments in real estate, oil and gas and commodities trading. He later testified in depositions that he'd never had any oil and gas interests.

Nancze said one purported bank statement said Nock Holdings had $10 billion, and Nock signed an ownership declaration that was sent to investors to that effect. But Nancze said he learned that in a later deposition, Nock said that Nock Holdings didn't even have a bank account and there were no records of any income through the account, ever.

Other purported bank statements said Nock had access to accounts with as much as $350 billion and even $5 trillion.

Nancze said the Brittingham Group was never set up to be an investment firm.

The trial is expected to take a couple weeks.