Foul play not suspected in Chaney case

FAYETTEVILLE -- Reggie Chaney, a former University of Arkansas and Houston basketball player, was found dead in an apartment in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.

The Chronicle report cited information provided by the Arlington Police Department.

"At this point, it's unclear what caused his death -- but based on our initial investigation we do not expect foul play," Arlington Police Department spokesman Tim Ciesco told the Chronicle.

Ciesco said an autopsy "hopefully will shed more light on what happened" to Chaney, the Chronicle reported.

Chaney's death was reported Monday, but details weren't immediately available.

Police were called to an apartment in Arlington around noon Monday, according to Ciesco, after a tenant reported finding Chaney unresponsive in a bedroom.

Chaney, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the police report cited by the Chronicle.

Chaney, a 6-8 forward, played two seasons at Arkansas -- one for Coach Mike Anderson and one for Coach Eric Musselman -- and three seasons for Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson.

"My heart is heavy with this news," Anderson posted on social media. "Reggie, a fierce competitor, a gentle soul with a giving heart, has gone home. Rest In Peace."

Musselman issued a statement Monday that the basketball program "is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney," and praised him for being "a relentless worker and loved by his coaches and teammates."

Sampson had a social media post about Chaney on Tuesday.

"First in his family to graduate from college," Sampson posted with a photo of himself and Chaney in his graduation cap and gown. "Reached his dream of signing a professional basketball contract. He was leaving Aug. 28th for Greece.

"A Son ... A Grandson ... A Brother ...

"The ultimate teammate ... The Identity of Cougar Basketball Culture ... A winner.

"Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives.

"Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever.

"I love you and miss you dearly."

Chaney, a 6-8 forward from Tulsa who was a standout at high schools in Texas and Nevada, had signed a contract with a professional team in Greece and planned to travel there next week, the Chronicle previously reported.

Chaney played 63 games for Arkansas as a freshman and sophomore. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 points. He played in 104 games for Houston and averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for teams that advanced to the Final Four in 2021, the Eight Eight in 2022 and the Sweet 16 last season.

While Chaney's numbers weren't impressive statistically, American Athletic Conference coaches voted him the league's Sixth Man of the Year last season when he averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.5 minutes. He was known for his physical play inside as a rebounder and defender.