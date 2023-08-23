Garland County man charged in homicide

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County man initially arrested on gun possession charges after the shooting death of a man at his residence last week has now been charged with negligent homicide after he admitted to the shooting, which he said was accidental, authorities said.

Robert Dwayne Crawford, 39, of 3594 Mountain Pine Road, was charged Friday shortly before 5 p.m. with felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and tampering with physical evidence, punishable by up to six years, and a misdemeanor count of negligent homicide, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Crawford was previously charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons and one count of first-degree criminal mischief, each punishable by up to six years, and had remained in custody on a $7,500 bond.

He appeared Friday in Garland County District Court and pleaded innocent to the first three charges. After the additional charges were added later that afternoon, his bond was increased to $12,500 and he appeared in District Court Monday where he pleaded not guilty to the three new charges. He is now set for a felony review hearing on Oct. 6.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Aug. 16, shortly after 10 p.m., Garland County sheriff's deputies responded to Crawford's residence after Crawford called 911 to report that a man came into his camper and shot his friend.

When deputies arrived, Crawford told them the shooter had "run off into the woods" and he had pulled his friend out of the camper, authorities said. Deputies located a male victim, identified as Justino Bargos, whose age was not listed, on the ground deceased.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the property. During the course of the search, an expended shell casing as well as five live 9mm cartridges were found outside the camper, authorities said. Inside the camper, deputies reported finding multiple 9mm rounds as well as a 12-gauge shotgun and a .303 British rifle.

A computer check showed Crawford was convicted of a felony count of driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, on March 28, 2011, in Yell County and sentenced to two years in prison, so he is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, resulting in his initial arrest on the gun charges, authorities said.

On Friday, sheriff's investigators interviewed Crawford again, and after waiving his Miranda rights, he admitted to being in possession of a Star 1911 9mm handgun while inside the camper, authorities said. He stated he removed the magazine from the handgun and at some point, Bargos reached for the gun while Crawford was holding it, authorities said.

Crawford said the gun discharged and Bargos was shot in the shoulder, authorities said. He stated he placed a towel over the wound, helped Bargos outside and called 911, authorities said.

"During the course of the investigation by the Garland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division it was determined that Mr. Crawford accidentally shot the other person on scene" resulting in the additional charges, Sgt. John Schroeder wrote in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.



