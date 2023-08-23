Getting it straight

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s plan for revenue from a proposed increase in the city sales tax rate would allocate $11,775,000 per year toward public infrastructure projects over the next 10 years, for a total of $117,750,000. A story in Tuesday's edition about a meeting for city Ward 7 residents about the sales tax proposal gave an incorrect total for the amount that would be spent on infrastructure.
by Glen Chase, Paige Eichkorn | Today at 2:00 a.m.
