Go Forward proponent slows tax supporting it

Pine Bluff City Council member LaTisha Brunson, who has been a faithful supporter of Go Forward Pine Bluff, surprised onlookers at Monday night's council meeting when she blocked a quick second reading of two sales tax proposals that Go Forward officials are hoping to get on a special election ballot in November.

Two proposed sales tax initiatives were being considered by the council -- a five-eighths-cent renewal of the current Go Forward tax and a three-eighths-cent public safety tax -- but they were pulled suddenly and the language revised. Proposed ordinances have to be read three times before the council can vote on them. But because time is now running short to get the items on the November ballot, instead of reading them once at three subsequent meetings, the council was attempting to suspend its rules and read them three times at Monday night's meeting -- until Brunson cast her "no" vote.

Those voting in favor of suspending the rules so the tax initiatives could be approved and placed on a special election ballot in November were council members Steven Shaner, Glen Brown Jr., Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Lanette Frazier. Voting with Brunson against suspending the rules were Steven Mays, Glen Brown Sr. and Bruce Lockett.

When asked why she voted no, Brunson stated it was for the citizens, community and the ward she represents.

"As we continue to progress, I'm for the tax, I'm for Go Forward," she said. "I love the progress but I suspended the rules today because I want people to understand that I do take it seriously, my position and the things that I am doing and wanting to do for the city."

During public comments, approximately 17 people were signed up with the majority speaking either for or against the tax proposals.

Micheal Banks, a seven-year Pine Bluff resident, said he was in favor of the taxes. One reason is the public safety needs. Beth Harris, who moved to Pine Bluff in the 1960s, said she supported GFPB efforts to address the teacher certification issue in Pine Bluff by offering a master's degree program.

Another supporter, Thomas Gathers, called the tax "progressive."

"If you do not support Go Forward Pine Bluff and you do not have a plan that you are proposing that's going to do the same thing, then my problem is going to be with you, not Go Forward," he said.

Thirty-year resident Elizabeth Hill said GFPB has been implementing projects with private funds and grants and when citizens vote no, it is against the entire community. "It's nothing new; it's just a renewal," said Hill, who said the three-eighths-cent public safety tax is small and goes to a good cause. "In seven years the city can change its course. Who is going to invest in a city who doesn't believe in themselves?"

The three-eighths-cent tax, however, is a forever tax, while the five-eighths-cent tax expires in another seven years.

Former councilwoman Irene Holcomb, who was elected to the city council in 1988 and who now is a member of the Go Forward board of directors, asked that the tax be considered no matter what side someone is on.

"Thinking about some of the rhetoric going on in town, I thought about Rodney King, can't we all just get along?" she said. "The first 10 amendments give us rights, first freedom of speech, freedom of the press, peaceful assemble and petition the government. ... I am for the tax. I am not saying I am for Go Forward, I am for the progress of Pine Bluff."

Another former council member, Joni Alexander Robinson, quoting Maya Angelou, said: "When you know better, you do better." Robinson said she was a GFPB supporter but could no longer support the group after what she said were the nonprofit's failed promises.

"As a free citizen in the United States of America, I have the right to change my mind," said Robinson. "Nevertheless, whether a supporter or not, I will never support a nongovernmental employee moving money without council approval or mailing checks without proper documentation, the information I was just made privy to after the first ballot initiative failed."

Robinson was referring to a recent revelation of phone calls, emails and a text message from GFPB CEO Ryan Watley to the city of Pine Bluff's finance department in which he directed tax dollars be transferred to Go Forward-connected entities.

"This is about whether a third party has the authority to circumvent the governmental process of checks and balances and separation of power," Robinson said. "Alleged misappropriations of tax dollars and handling city funds with no oversight, accountability or transparency."

In response to Robinson's revelations, Mayor Shirley Washington said that, despite the fact that the council had approved the budgeted amounts and she had approved the allocations, she admitted that allowing Watley to have city money transferred in such a casual way could erode the public's confidence in the city's financial processes and needed to stop.

Travis Mosler spoke about his and his family's investment in Pine Bluff including the Home Again Pine Bluff homeownership program that is currently finalizing a partnership with the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency to build three homes in the ALICE area, a section of Pine Bluff where lower-income residents are able to get low-interest loans for housing.

"Developments of Go Forward Pine Bluff since 2017 have helped us convince banks, organizations and friends to also invest here," he said. " It's clear by outside partnerships and collaborations they see what Go Forward had been producing."

While Go Forward may be flawed, unconventional, and unprecedented, Mosler said "it works."

"To want Go Forward to just go away and nothing to replace it is unwise and would be without a doubt to the detriment of the city," he said.

Julie Bridgforth spoke about her late husband Bill Bridgforth's commitment to GFPB. "During the last 48 hours of Bill's life, he was working with Mayor Washington by Zoom to finalize the agreement for Courtyard by Marriott so that Pine Bluff could have a nice downtown hotel," she said. "One of our last conversations was about whether the Go Forward tax had passed. The election was the day before he died."

Bridgforth said Go Forward is not perfect and has had issues along the way but it is a well-thought-out plan, a plan she helped with during its initial development that took a year to complete.

Bridgforth listed some of GFPB's accomplishments such as the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, Pine Bluff Convention Center improvements, The Generator, blight removal, incentives for teachers and first responders, festivals and events.

State Rep Vivian Flowers said she wasn't asking citizens not to vote -- just not to vote right now, and instead to move the Go Forward-sponsored tax votes to March. "The first rule of government is to protect its people," said Flowers. "Any time we levy a tax it is our duty to be transparent, it is our duty to be accountable."

At this year's legislative session, state lawmakers put an end to special elections like the one Go Forward had in May, in which both of its tax measures were defeated, and like the one that may or may not happen in November. The criticism of such special elections is that they are expensive and few people typically vote during them. Starting in 2024, initiatives have to be placed on the ballot in either the primary election or the general election, according to the legislation.

Flowers spoke about the division and the divisiveness that has occurred over the course of the tax largely due to the lack of transparency and accountability.

"We are aware of the controversies that still exist today," said Flowers, who asked that Go Forward communicate with people who have concerns. "Allow for some time to allow the language to incorporate some standards for transparency and accountability. ... I love Pine Bluff and I believe the progress can happen from a measure that everyone can agree on."

NAACP president Ivan Whitfield reminded the council members that the people have spoken when they voted no. "Nobody asked them what they did with $32 million," said Whitfield. "Alderwoman Alexander revealed some stuff to us, to the community that should shake the conscience of each council member. It should shake the conscience of the mayor and the citizens."

Whitfield also said the fire and police needed a real salary base.

Jack Foster, another former council member, alluded to a conspiracy between the city of Pine Bluff and Go Forward Pine Bluff and said it was time for him to call the attorney general. He said the Urban Renewal Agency didn't have to account to anyone and because the specifics of the tax initiatives were no longer on the ballot, the citizens can't be assured of what the money will be spent on.

Jihad Muhammad spoke directly to new council members, Brunson and Frazier, and told them they were coming into a corrupt system. "If what our sister (pointing to Robinson) laid out and the multiple lies are true, that needs to be investigated and your vote should line up with what is right," he said to the pair. "If he (pointing to Watley) has used his authority to circumvent your authority, that's an issue."

Muhammad told them they were voted into office to serve the people and to make sure the city's checks and balances were in place.

Before the vote of the council, some expressed their displeasure with the tax such as Mays and Lockett, who stated the proposed tax items bypassed his committee where such initiatives are usually vetted. With Brunson's no vote, the tax initiatives will be placed on the calendar for their second reading at the next council meeting. The measures must be read by the filing deadline of Sept. 5 if they are to be placed on the November ballot.

In a follow-up with Brunson, she said she would be hosting a town hall meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for Ward 1 at New St. Hurricane Church to continue to hear the concerns and gain their feedback.

"With the defeat of the tax a short time ago, I wanted in good faith to let my constituents know I heard them and I am here for the betterment of the city, community and Ward 1," said Brunson. "I take my position seriously and I will always be on the side of right and just."

In the same statement, Brunson said she does support the tax and is optimistic that the community can come together with all interested parties.

Robinson, who campaigned for Brunson, said in a released statement that what Brunson did was bold.

"Council Member Brunson made the deciding no vote to place the tax initiative on its second reading," she said. "Though I don't know why council member Brunson voted the way she did, I am proud of her for taking a stance. I hope that from now until the next council meeting on September 4th that she stands firm on her decision."