FAYETTEVILLE -- Dylan Hasz can play football through pain.

The University of Arkansas freshman safety proved that when he played at Bixby (Okla.) High School and his toughness was evident again last spring when Hasz joined the Razorbacks and practiced with a broken right hand.

Hasz sustained the injury on the first day of spring workouts during a blocking drill against tight end Luke Hasz, his twin brother, but he finished practice.

"The first live rep of practice, Luke is coming at me, and I go up there and set the edge," Dylan Hasz said. "And I ended up clipping Luke's face mask."

An X-ray revealed Hasz's broken bone, but he didn't miss any of the additional 14 spring practices.

"The pain really wasn't that bad," Hasz said. "Take a few Tylenol, and then the adrenaline kicks in and it's back to normal.

"I got my hand wrapped up for practice every day. No big deal."

Arkanas tight end Ty Washington said Hasz put the cast on his hand to good use.

"He used that club to get off [blocks] and stab," Washington said. "Whatever he had to do, he used it and he was doing his thing with it. Use your advantage. I like it."

Hasz, a safety and receiver at Bixby, played with a shoulder injury his sophomore and junior seasons.

A few games into his sophomore season, Hasz suffered a torn labrum.

Rather than undergo surgery, Hasz continued to play and went through rehab. He finished the season with 54 tackles, 19 pass breakups and 5 interceptions, including a pair of touchdown returns. On offense, he had 8 receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

"Going into my junior year, the shoulder felt really good," Hasz said. "But then I started having the same issues."

An MRI revealed the labrum was still torn.

Hasz continued to play and finished with 28 tackles and 12 pass breakups, 24 catches for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns and averaged 15.3 yards on 14 punt returns and scored a touchdown.

"I think it just says I'm committed," Hasz said of overcoming injuries to stay on the field. "The coaches rely on you and your teammates, and people look up to you.

"So if you're the example, you need to have some pride in that and even if you're dealing with some things, you need to show up and work."

Luke Hasz, rated the No. 3 tight end in the nation by ESPN, committed to Arkansas in January 2022 after also being recruited by Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and numerous other national powerhouses.

The Razorbacks then came through in June 2022 with a scholarship offer for Dylan Hasz, and he committed to Arkansas over offers from Tulsa -- where the twins' father, Darren, played -- and Air Force.

"We didn't necessarily plan to sign with the same college," said Dylan Hasz, who as a senior had 43 tackles, 9 pass breakups and 3 interceptions and added 4 receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. "The way recruiting started, we just wanted to put ourselves in the best position for each other.

"But as it turned out, the best place for each of us happened to be at the same school, which is here at Arkansas."

When Bixby won its fifth consecutive state championship last season -- and first at Oklahoma's Class 6A-I level -- with a 69-6 victory over Owasso, Dylan Hasz had a touchdown reception and two interceptions.

"Dylan is awesome," Bixby Coach Loren Montgomery said. "He was probably the best leader on our team last year. Charismatic, a three-year starter, good at everything."

When the twins were born on April 19, 2004, their mother, Stacy, had Dylan first -- two minutes ahead of Luke.

"It was the best two minutes of my life," Dylan Hasz said with a laugh. "But we grew up doing everything together."

Dylan Hasz has been working on Arkansas' third-team defense in preseason camp and during drills he sometimes goes against his brother.

"Being at Arkansas as twins is a unique opportunity for us," Dylan Hasz said. "The way we look at it is to just make the most of it."

Hasz, 5-11, said he has gotten his weight up from 175 pounds last season to 193. Eventually he'd like to be over 200 pounds.

"He's a physical dude," Washington said. "Like, he's small, but mighty. He brings a punch to him, for real.

"And I know him and Luke will be going after it in practice a lot when they see each other. Like, a brotherly thing. It's funny.

"Dylan is getting there. He's a real dog."

Hasz said enrolling at Arkansas in January to be able to go through offseason workouts and spring practice helped the twins more quickly make the transition from high school to college.

"I think it's huge from academics to football to just being able to show up to places on time because you know where everything is located,' Hasz said. "If I had it to do 100 times over, I'd do it all 100."