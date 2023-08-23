DEAR HELOISE: My wife says cashews are high in fat and bad for my health. So, what's the "scoop" on cashews?

-- Benjamin D.,

Hillsboro, Ore.

DEAR BENJAMIN: First, cashews are not a nut. They're actually a seed because they grow attached to a fruit. They originally came from Brazil, but are now grown in several tropical places.

Cashews are high in iron and copper, and when you eat cashews, they can improve your overall blood count. In turn, a higher blood count helps to improve your energy level.

Yes, they are high in fat, but in the good fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), which are beneficial to your health because they lower the amount of cholesterol in your blood. They also contain potassium, which can help lower blood pressure. As with so many foods we enjoy, cashews should still be eaten with some moderation.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I have been traveling a lot over the last couple of years, but we finally decided to settle down in a cute little town. I'll be doing a lot more cooking, which I've missed doing. However, I cannot find the recipe for your delicious cream soup. Would you reprint that recipe for a reader who loves it?

-- Marsha G.,

Holland, Mich.

DEAR MARSHA: Thank you for writing in! Here it is.

Basic Cream Soup Mix

1 cup nonfat dried milk powder

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder

½ teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

½ teaspoon dried basil, crushed

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Mix all ingredients and place in an airtight container. When you are ready to use, measure 2 cups water and ½ cup of the soup mix. Put the water and soup mix in a large saucepan and stir constantly over medium heat until thick. Add anything else you want in your soup, such as butter, mushrooms or chicken, at this point and continue to cook until done. If the soup is too thick, add more water and stir thoroughly over medium heat. Season to taste.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com