Hogs on coaches’ SEC team





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks placed six players on the preseason All-SEC coaches team released Tuesday, headlined by tailback Raheim Sanders and cornerback Dwight McGlothern being named to the first team.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson and offensive linemen Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer were all second-team choices and placekicker Cam Little was a third-team selection.

Sanders, a native of Rockledge, Fla., rushed for 1,443 yards, the fourth-highest single-season total in school history, and 10 touchdowns last season. Sanders ranked second among SEC tailbacks in rushing in 2022. He was a second-team Associated Press preseason All-American in voting released Monday.

McGlothern, a Houston native, ranked second in the SEC with 4 interceptions last season and added 52 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Jefferson, of Sardis, Miss., will have a chance to re-write the Arkansas record books this fall. He is currently sixth with 48 career touchdown passes, seventh with 5,816 passing yards, third with five 300-yard passing games, fifth with 7,245 total yards and fourth with 67 combined touchdowns.

Latham, a native of Jenks, Okla., leads the team with a 36 consecutive starts. The senior notched 983 snaps last season and allowed two sacks.

Limmer, of Tyler, Texas, also played 983 snaps in 2022 and he allowed four sacks while making 12 starts at right guard and one at center. He earned third-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus last season and was a second-team All-SEC selection by The Associated Press.

Little, a former Freshman All-American from Moore, Okla., made 13 of 16 field goals and 50 of 50 extra points last season. The junior is on pace to break the school's all-time record for field-goal accuracy.

A pair of former Razorbacks, South Carolina's Trey Knox and LSU's Greg Brooks, also made the teams. Brooks was a third-team selection at defensive back and Knox was among four players who tied for third team tight end.

Strong catches

Arkansas' tight end group made a series of great catches while running full speed on deep angle routes for the end zone from the 35-yard line during the 16th practice of the preseason inside Walker Pavilion on Tuesday.

Francis Sherman got the streak going with an over-the-shoulder grab, and then Ty Washington pulled in a fingertip grab from Cade Fortin right at the goal line.

Moments later, Luke Hasz had to extend to pull in a deep ball from KJ Jefferson, also right at the goal line.

Maddox Lassiter capped the period with a basket catch over his right shoulder from Rykar Acebo with one of his position mates hollering "all the pressure!" with the ball in the air.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos and several players shouted out their approval after the play.

Moments later, receiver Isaac TeSlaa made the catch of the day, a one-hand grab all the way into the netting behind the east end zone on a deep throw.

After that one, receivers coach Kenny Guiton called out, "Good stuff!"

Pitt's day

After speaking at the Touchdown Club in Little Rock, Coach Sam Pittman stopped in Dardenelle on his way back to Northwest Arkansas to attend the funeral of Keith Stokes, the long-time breeder and handler of the Tusk live mascots.

Pittman, Hunter Yurachek and some other senior staff members attended the service, and Pittman got back to town about a half hour before the practice.

Fastballs

Safety Jayden Johnson picked off KJ Jefferson in the right flat to highlight the defensive effort during Tuesday's fastball starts. Jefferson had rolled to his right and was aiming for an unidentified receiver when Johnson jumped the route and made the pick.

Jefferson had a good gain on a quarterback draw, Raheim Sanders had a run, then made a good catch after a bobble in the right flat on a ball Al Walcott had a chance to break up.

Jacolby Criswell went 3 for 3 with the second unit, completing two passes to Ty Washington and one to Isaac TeSlaa.

Dazmin James had a catch from Cade Fortin and Malachi Singleton completed passes to Chris Rhodes and James with the third unit.

Broadcast goals

Transfer defensive end John Morgan was engaging and chatty during his first appearance with group media members at Arkansas on Tuesday.

When he revealed his career plans, it made complete sense.

"Once I finish playing, I want to be in your guys' shoes being a broadcaster," Morgan said. "One of the first things they told me when I got here was they could get me an internship opportunity with the Razorback Sports Network.

"I felt like going through my five years at Pittsburgh, I would have never gotten a chance to do something like that. So that was something that was big in my recruiting, being able to think past football."





Morgan described himself as a "savant" when it comes to film study and preparing for games.

Running with 1s

Redshirt freshman Jaheim Singletary, a member of Georgia's national championship team last season, has moved up to pair with Dwight McGlothern with Arkansas' first unit in much of Tuesday's drill work open to members of the media.

"Just basically taking advantage of every opportunity I get," Singletary said has been his aim in camp. "Going out there and working hard ... and giving it my all. And don't take any plays off."

Singletary was asked what lessons he learned last season that he could take to Arkansas.

"Just like the standard," Singletary said. "Just every day going out there and grinding. Just knowing what we're grinding for at the end of the day. I'm sure everyone on the team has the same goal, like winning the natty or whatever it may be. Just every day going out there and giving it your all."

QBs cool

One day after the quarterbacks went 23 for 25 in 2-on-3 coverage drills, led by KJ Jefferson's 10 for 10 performance, the signal callers had a much more average outing Tuesday.

The quarterbacks combined to go 16 for 23 (69.6%) in the period inside Walker Pavilion with the heat index outside soaring above 100 degrees for the second consecutive day.

Jacolby Criswell took the lead position in the segment and he went 5 for 9 out of the gate. Jefferson then went 4 for 5 and finished 6 for 7.

Malachi Singleton completed 3 of 4 passes with his lone incompletion coming on a ball that slipped out of his hands as he pumped a throw. Cade Fortin finished 2 for 3.

Andrew Armstrong had a pair of big catches in the period, including deep-ball scores from Criswell and Singleton, the last on a smooth out and up that broke wide open.

Injury report

Starting left guard Brady Latham and E'Marion Harris joined a swath of offensive linemen who did not participate during the open viewing portion of practice. Amaury Wiggins ran in Latham's spot with the starting unit, along with center Beaux Limmer, tackles Andrew Chamblee and Patrick Kutas and guard Joshua Braun.

Offensive linemen Joey Su'a, Luke Brown, Terry Wells and Tommy Varhall remained sidelined, along with linebacker Antonio Grier, tight end Nathan Bax, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and receiver Kalil Girault.

Left tackle Devon Manuel was back at practice Tuesday after missing about a week.

Receivers Jaedon Wilson and Bryce Stephens continued to dress out in green no-contact jerseys.

Catamount connect

In honor of the Razorbacks starting prep today for the opener against Western Carolina, here are some nuggets on the Catamounts, whose campus is located in Cullowhee, N.C., located about 35 miles north of the three-way border of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, and roughly a 12-hour drive to Fayetteville via Knoxville, Tenn., and Interstate 40.

Western Carolina, whose colors are purple and gold, has been a member of the FCS-level Southern Conference since 1977. The Catamounts have made one FCS playoff appearance, losing to Southern Illinois 43-7 in the 1983 championship game -- then called Division I-AA -- after defeating Colgate (24-23), Holy Cross (28-21) and Furman (14-7).

Current Coach Kerwin Bell is a former Florida quarterback who had a 14-year career in the NFL, the World League of American Football and the CFL from 1988-2001.

Notable former graduates and students include former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson and ex-Georgia standout and NBA veteran Jarvis Hayes. The Catamounts have produced comedians such as Rich Hall and David Sedaris and pro wrestlers Ric Savage and Percy Watson.

Golden arm gang

KJ Jefferson was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list Tuesday.

Jefferson was one of 48 players named to the list, which has honored the nation's top senior or upperclass quarterback set to graduate with his class.

Jefferson is one of eight SEC quarterbacks on the list, joining LSU's Jayden Daniels, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Kentucky's Devin Leary, Tennessee's Joe Milton III, South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, Mississippi State's Will Rogers and Auburn's Payton Thorne.

The award, named after the former University of Louisville and NFL standout, made its debut in 1987. TCU's Max Duggan won the honor last season.



