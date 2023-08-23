Happy birthday. A turnaround sets the tone for a joyful year. What you were struggling against yields to your influence, and you move into the realm you once only dreamed about. More highlights: perfect weekends, a sweet and constant contributor, and a valuable addition to your skill set honed in a prestigious setting.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's something you want and cannot achieve alone. You will have the cooperation of peers. Be ready to give them clear instructions. You're a leader with a vision, and it helps that you express it in fun ways.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your imagination is wild, but you can absolutely tame it to serve greater purposes. This you will do. Self-defeating thoughts are worse than any external enemy could be. Get a hold of your mental patterns and you'll control your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The dilemmas give you a chance to find your own unique solutions. Keep a cool head and any inconvenience you experience will add humor and interest to your day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). New information sources, relationships and experiences will serve to expand your worldview. Knowing what is going on in other places will give you ideas about what to do in your part of the globe.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Ever-aware that we are all sharing the planet, you navigate respectfully. Sometimes it feels like you're the only one with grace and manners, but others will take their cue from you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's always easier to be generous when the recipient of your generosity happens to be appreciative. But if you want go for sainthood, give to those who don't appreciate it. Likely they are related to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The current situation isn't ideal, but you wouldn't want to go back to where you were. Remind yourself of all you're grateful for and all you've been able to create in your life and so many more good things are to come.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Options abound. What works for someone else might be all wrong for you. Don't worry, you'll know the right choice when you see it. Your heart rate will quicken slightly. It will ring you like a bell.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Avoid bored people who have nothing better to do than work up one another's emotions over petty things. Stick with the kindred souls with varied interests and wide horizons.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To bite off more than you can chew is a choking risk, but there are safer ways to approach ambition -- for instance, cutting up more than you can chew. Chunk everything down and it's totally doable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don't take the focus of others for granted. You expect to earn the attention you get. You'll deliberately structure interactions to keep things interesting.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Once upon a time, you launched yourself into adventures for the sake of adventuring, but today you're feeling purposeful. You're looking for answers, friends, resources. Adventures are just a byproduct of the quest.