Imani Lucas, 29, faces one count of attempted murder for each of the seven pedestrians -- six men and a woman, whose ages range between 24 and 60 -- she plowed through at a Manhattan intersection north of Macy's Herald Square, New York City police said.

Lawrence Rudolph, 68, a Pennsylvania dentist convicted of killing his wife during a hunting trip in Zambia, has been sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay nearly $5 million in restitution, an additional fine of $2 million and a special assessment fee of $200.

Tanya Faison, founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, had a libel suit dismissed after a real estate investor decided not to pursue the case and noted in a video that her organization issued an apology to "keep focused on the work and not worry about this case anymore."

Travis Ikeguchi, 27, has been identified as the suspect who killed a Lake Arrowhead, Calif., shop owner after a confrontation over a gay pride flag, the San Bernardino County sheriff's department said.

Inna Vernikov, a Republican councilwoman in New York's Brooklyn borough, wrote on X that being kissed on the cheek during an interview with a CBS reporter was "not the kind of love I'd expect from constituents!"

Stephanie Fennessy, executive director of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, said the group has "never seen a similar giraffe in the wild in Africa" similar to a six-foot giraffe born with solid brown fur at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tenn.

Ocean Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, won the 100-yard dash in a photo finish during the 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Wash. -- an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company's team-building activity in which people run down the track wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes.

Richard Chandler, police chief in Senatobia, Miss., announced on Facebook that an officer who jailed a 10-year-old boy who urinated behind his mother's parked car is "no longer employed," and other officers will be disciplined over the incident.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, of New York City, was convicted of menacing Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 wearing a glove with serrated blades and trying to run them over with his SUV, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.