Lady Jackets win in opener

SHERIDAN – Sheridan opened volleyball season with a win Tuesday night despite not playing its best game.

The Lady Jackets swept Jacksonville 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 at home, but coach Emily Grimmett said she wasn’t satisfied with her team’s performance.

“Generally, what I see from this team is that we have great chemistry and that we work well together,” Grimmett said. “But I feel like tonight, we worked more as individuals, so we need to get that fixed before next game.” Sheridan (1-0) never trailed in the first two sets, though Jacksonville tied the sets several times. In both cases, the Lady Jackets pulled away in the latter half of the set. Sheridan finished the first set on a 14-2 run and the second on a 7-2 run.

Jacksonville (0-1) came out strong to begin the third set. The Lady Titans took an early 6-1 lead, forcing Grimmett to call timeout. Jacksonville spoke only briefly, but Grimmett used every second available to talk to her team. She said she wanted her players to refocus.

“Let’s play to our ability,” Grimmett said. “I think we missed six or seven serves in one set, and that’s complete lack of focus. Let’s just play our game and don’t worry about what’s happening on the other side of the court.” The timeout seemed to work as Sheridan went on a 10-3 run, though Jacksonville quickly retook the lead afterward. The teams battled back-and-forth for the next several points before Sheridan pulled away and finished the sweep with a 9-1 run.

Sheridan sophomore Skylar Sterritt scored three of the final four points as part of a 15-kill performance. Jadyn Ashcraft followed with seven kills, and both had more than any Jacksonville player.

The Lady Titans finished with a combined 17 kills, but Sheridan mistakes made the match more competitive than it could have been.

“Honestly, even though we won, I saw a lack of focus, lack of intensity,” Grimmett said. “I feel like we just expected to win. I feel like we watched their JV team play, and we based their varsity team off of their JV, and I just feel like we didn’t play up to our ability.” Fortunately for the Lady Jackets, this was only the first match of the season. They have another non-conference matchup with Lonoke ahead of the 5A South opener against Lake Hamilton, a team which finished fifth out of eight teams last year.

Grimmett said she is glad Sheridan isn’t peaking the first week of the season, but the Lady Jackets can’t be complacent with better competition coming soon.

“You’ve gotta stay hungry,” Grimmett said. “The conference we’re in, you’ve got Benton and Lakeside and Lake Hamilton, and they’re going to be better than what we just saw. So, you’ve got to keep yourself in that mindset of, ‘Who I’m playing against right now is not the standard that I’m going to be playing against in a week or two.’”



