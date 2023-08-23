Well, isn't that ironic

Diabolical irony: The Little Rock Central High School students enrolled in Advanced Placement African American Studies will be denied college credit by the Arkansas Department of Education. The studies include the history of the Little Rock Nine at Central High School in 1957. The denial is in accordance with policies established by Gov. Sarah Sanders and the Arkansas Legislature.

KARIS ALDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Lesson on leadership

When I was a new naval officer just out of OCS aboard my first warship, my XO gave all the new ensigns a little book called "The Division Officer's Handbook." It was written by a World War I battleship captain and was full of valuable advice.

One piece has stuck with me for 53 years: When you take over a new division, don't make any new changes right off the bat; wait until you see how things run for a while. Because if you come charging in and immediately start changing things, you might throw a wrench into a bunch of unseen systems and wind up having to explain to the captain why he has to go talk to the admiral.

This recent fiasco involving our new Arkansas Department of Education Secretary, Florida man Jacob Oliva, and his ham-handed last-minute changes to a handful of Arkansas high schools' African American AP curricula, is a classic example of a manager who never read that little manual or anything similar. Oliva apparently waded in, thinking he would impress everyone with his leadership skills.

Well, it's true; we are impressed with the hornet's nest he's stirred up, forcing his boss the governor to have to double down on the "radical left" and all the other bogeymen she keeps warning us about in order to cover his and her behinds.

"The leader is best when people barely know he exists, not so good when people obey and acclaim him, worst when they despise him."--Lao Tzu.

GENE REID

Little Rock

Burning perspectives

At Monday's quorum court meeting in Saline County, one irritated justice of the peace stated that the measure was not about burning books, simply about moving them. Perhaps if the justices would actually pick up one of these once-maligned texts, they would understand that it is by degrees of control that books burn, not by Fahrenheit or Centigrade.

By exerting judicial control over who sees what literature, where, and when, we are burning away perspectives that lead to a more empathetic and educated world. In light of the board's decision, we should all be alarmed at the image of Patricia Hector standing alone inside this burning house.

NATHAN TREECE

Alexander

Here there be witches

Donald Trump continually refers to the term "witch hunt." In his case, wouldn't the term "warlock hunt" be more appropriate?

MARY N. WATERS

Little Rock

If he loves it so much

I saw that the ex-president prefers southern France over the USA. Maybe he should make a reservation in the Bastille.

CHARLES WALLING

Fayetteville

Memory grown large

Artists are the shock troops of urban renaissance, and it was in that capacity that I found myself living in Little Rock's Quapaw Quarter in 1976. Today the Quarter is a jewel in the city's crown, but at that time the mansions, built by cotton planters, timber barons, railroad men and bankers, were given over to apartments and rooms to let by the week. Sidewalks were buckled and cracked by the roots of giant pin oaks that arched over the streets. There were boarded-up buildings and burnouts on nearly every block.

One group of well-meaning citizens was trying to relocate the Governor's Mansion to the west, while another group was trying to relocate the Arts Center.

I'd become an artist in no small part because of the free wine and cheese openings, so the Arts Center moving was a worry to me. When I saw in the paper that there was going to be a free downtown breakfast event the very next day, I thought it prudent to attend and expand my repertoire.

The event was everything I'd hoped it to be: coffee, orange juice, biscuits, scrambled eggs, doughnuts. With my skills honed at brie and Chablis art openings, this could easily be an all-you-can-eat affair.

The meet-and-greet was for a little-known governor of Georgia who was seeking the Democratic nomination for president. I stood in line, shook his hand, and wished him well.

The breakfast stuck with me until well after noon. The fact that I got to shake Jimmy Carter's hand has not only stayed in my memory, it has grown larger over the years. I will not mourn his passing. It's his time. I am saddened that we are not likely to see his kind again.

DAVID MALCOLM ROSE

Hot Springs