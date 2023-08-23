Little Rock Heights post office named in honor of Robinson

Ron Robinson explored multiple interests during his lifetime.

Robinson, an Arkansas marketing leader who died at the age of 75 in August 2018, took up multiple hobbies ranging from baking bread to collecting movie posters.

One hobby, however, outweighed the other interests: stamp collecting. According to Robinson's son, Reid, his father's love of stamps began when Ron Robinson received a stamp collection book as a child.

As an adult, Robinson often recruited friends and family members for trips to look at stamps.

"I have many memories of going to the stamp store for hours and hours and hours. I will say that was low on the list of joy for a young man, but I knew that he was happy," Reid Robinson recalled. "Sometimes, it's just great to see your father happy, and I'm sure that my mother was happy I was somewhere else."

It is this passion that makes a new honor for Robinson fitting. Public officials and friends gathered at the United States Postal Service building in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood Tuesday to dedicate the building as the Ronald A. Robinson post office.

During his lifetime, Robinson served as an Air Force captain and leader in Arkansas' marketing and communications industry. Robinson's professional career included more than 25 years with the CJRW advertising agency, which ended with his retirement in 1996.

Robinson maintained his avid passion for stamp collecting throughout his life. His passion led to his 1993 appointment to the United States Postal Service's Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee, a body responsible for making recommendations to the postmaster general for new stamp subjects.

During Robinson's 15 years on the committee, including a three-year tenure as its chairman, the committee was involved in the production of more than 1,750 postage stamp issues.

"It's not every day the U.S. Postal Service gets to name a post office for its largest customer," U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, joked during the dedication ceremony.

Naming a post office building to honor someone frequently results from congressional action. Hill led the legislative effort during the previous Congress to change the building's name. Arkansas' other House members -- Reps. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro; Steve Womack, R-Rogers; and Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs -- sponsored the resolution.

Acknowledging Robinson as a personal mentor and friend, Hill told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Robinson's former colleagues and friends approached him about dedicating the Heights post office to honor Robinson.

"I can't think of a finer person to provide civic recognition with a post office," the congressman said.

Denver Peacock with the Heights Neighborhood Association said the dedication ceremony closes the campaign in "the victory formation."

"Ron would have been so tickled about what we've done," he added.

The House of Representatives approved the new name by a voice vote last September, and the Senate passed the related measure in December by unanimous consent. President Joe Biden signed the bill approving the new name on Dec. 27, 2022.

"Ron was a great role model for young people on organization skills, networking skills, sales skills and leadership," Hill said. "I think Ron is the kind of person we want to have on the name of a post office as a role model for future generations."

Reid Robinson said his father found his first love in collecting, but stamps and the Postal Service represented something greater.

"Having a post office in a community has always represented a milestone in the community for their coming together," Reid Robinson said. "Thank you for having his name associated with the greatness of the Heights community, the city of Little Rock, the state of Arkansas and the United States Postal Service."

The dedication ceremony concluded with an unveiling of a plaque recognizing the building's new name and the date the change became public law.